Dresner Partners Advised Adoro Medical Spa On Its Sale To Well Labs+

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Adoro Medical Spa on its sale to Well Labs+. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Severna Park, Maryland and led by board-certified oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Elba Pacheco, Adoro Medical Spa combines the precision of advanced medical aesthetics with a deeply personal, high-touch experience. The Adoro Medical Spa team specializes in facial and skin rejuvenation tailored to your natural features, goals, and lifestyle.

Well Labs+ is a 47 location, Medspa platform dedicated to driving the medical spa industry forward and growing with its partners. The company acquires and partners with Medspa owners and is committed to preserving and growing what they have built.

Commenting on the transaction Adoro Medical Spa Founder, Dr. Elba Pacheco said,“We are delighted to partner with Well Labs+ and grateful to the Dresner Partners team for their expertise and guidance throughout the transaction. This partnership will provide us with additional resources to support our continued growth while allowing us to remain focused on what matters most-delivering exceptional, personalized care and helping our patients look and feel their best.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said,“We enjoyed working closely with Dr. Pacheco and the team at Adoro Medical Spa on this partnership. Well Labs+ offers a compelling platform that combines the resources and infrastructure of a scaled organization with the ability to preserve the distinct identity and patient experience of its affiliated practices.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added,“The medical aesthetics industry continues to present compelling opportunities for independent providers to partner with established platforms that can enhance their capabilities while preserving the qualities that differentiate their practices.”

More information on Adoro Medical Spa can be found at . More information on Well Labs+ can be found at .

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, San Diego, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more than 35 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at . You can also follow Dresner Partners on LinkedIn at and X at .

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, ...

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare, (917) 370-0891, ...

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at