Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

NTG Nordic Transport Group Publishes Interim Report For Q3 2026


Date: 2026-11-09 10:31:31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 47 – 26
09 November 2026

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2026
The interim report for Q3 2026 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for Q3 2026, a conference call will be hosted on 10 November 2026 at 10:00 AM CET.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG's website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations and press:
Sebastian Rosborg,
Head of Investor Relations
+45 42 12 80 99
...
... |...

Attachments

NTG interim report Q3 2026

Attachments

  • Interim Report Q3 2026
  • Company announcement no. 47_2026

MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111935851


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search