Complete Health Names Keith Patterson Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Health care finance leader brings more than 20 years of experience across provider organizations, health plans and health care services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Health, a patient-centered adult primary care organization, today announced that Keith Patterson has joined the organization as chief financial officer. Patterson brings more than 20 years of health care finance and strategy leadership across provider organizations, health plans, and health care services.

As chief financial officer, Patterson leads Complete Health's financial strategy, capital planning, and medical economics. In partnership with clinical and operational leaders, he will guide investments in clinical care programs and technology initiatives that honor Complete Health's commitment to high-quality, accessible care at a sustainable cost for the communities we serve.

“Keith's experience will support what's at the heart of our medical group: people caring for people,” said Tiffany Sullivan, chief executive officer of Complete Health.“As an organization, we are extremely proud of our care teams and our collective commitment to providing high-quality care and improving patient outcomes. Keith will help us advance our model through meaningful investments in the capabilities our teams need to serve our patients and communities.”

Before joining Complete Health, Patterson served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of VNS Health, a more than $4 billion organization and one of the nation's largest providers of home- and community-based care. He also served as chief financial officer of Ready Responders and held senior finance, strategy and corporate development roles at UnitedHealth Group and Aetna.

Patterson's expertise includes financial strategy, value-based care, capital planning and mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his career, he has helped health care organizations navigate periods of growth, transformation, and operational change.

Patterson holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Florida A&M University and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

About Complete Health

Complete Health is a physician-driven, patient-centered primary care organization dedicated to improving the health care experience for all adults – with a specialization in senior care. Founded on the belief that seniors deserve care that is more personal, coordinated, accessible and complete, Complete Health supports patients through trusted provider relationships, value-based care and whole-person advocacy. For more information, visit CompleteHealth.com.

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Keith Patterson

CONTACT: Steve Gerrish Complete Health 904.669.7096...