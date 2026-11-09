Margate City Remodeler JKR Builders Turns To Kitchen Season Before The Holidays

A fully custom open concept kitchen remodel we completed in Margate City

JKR Builders has built additions, decks, and full home renovations in Margate since 2012. Now they enter into kitchen season ahead of the holidays.

MARGATE CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JKR Builders, the owner-led remodeling company at 4812 Ventnor Ave in neighboring Ventnor City, has been building for Margate City homeowners since James Kelly founded the company in 2012. Fourteen years later, the contractor best known on Absecon Island for home additions, custom decks and pavilions, and full home renovations and custom builds is heading into the season when the phone rings for a different room: the kitchen.

Kelly has run every JKR Builders project personally since 2012, and the company's standing in the Downbeach towns reflects it. JKR Builders holds a 5.0-star rating across 37 Google reviews and operates under New Jersey Home Improvement Contractor License #13VH12109800. The crew is in that season now where its less exterior work as deck builders in Margate City, and more of the interior work like kitchen remodels and bathrooms.

Every November, the mix of work changes. Exterior projects wrap up as the weather turns, and kitchen remodeling in Margate City and the surrounding shore towns takes over through the winter. The weeks before the holidays are reliably the busiest stretch of the year for kitchen inquiries: homeowners hosting in December are done tolerating a kitchen that doesn't work, and those planning larger remodels want winter construction so the house is whole again long before summer. JKR Builders handles complete kitchen remodels, from layout changes and cabinetry to countertops, lighting, and flooring, built by the same owner-led crew that handles its additions and exterior work.

"Margate has been good to us since day one in 2012, and we treat every house here like it has to carry our name for the next twenty years," said James Kelly, owner of JKR Builders. "People know us for the additions, the decks, the whole-home projects. But this time of year is kitchen season. Everybody wants to host the holidays in a kitchen that works, and winter is the smartest time to remodel one at the shore: the island is quiet, the schedule is open, and the house is back together long before Memorial Day."

The off-season rhythm is a practical advantage for shore homeowners. Winter kitchen projects in the Downbeach towns move through quieter streets, easier parking and staging, and a schedule that isn't competing with peak summer demand. Homeowners who book in November and December are typically cooking in their finished kitchens while the first spring estimates are still being written.

In addition to Margate City and its Ventnor City home base, JKR Builders serves Longport, Linwood, Somers Point, Northfield, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway, Marmora, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, and North Wildwood.

More information about home remodeling in Margate City is available on the JKR Builders website, or by calling (609) 334-8209. Estimates are free, and winter kitchen slots are booked on a first-come basis.

James Kelly

JKR Builders

+1 609-334-8209

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Margate City Remodeler JKR Builders Turns to Kitchen Season Before the Holidays News Provided By JKR Builders November 09, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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