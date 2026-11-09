Cape Smokey, Nova Scotia's Four-Season Coastal Escape, To Be Featured On Life+Leisure Hosted By Bill And Giuliana Rancic

Cape Smokey on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Martin Kejval and Barbora Kejvalova share Cape Smokey's revival and vision for year-round adventure on Life+Leisure, November 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST on WE tv.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Where the mountains meet the Atlantic Ocean, a remarkable destination is redefining the meaning of outdoor adventure. Cape Smokey, a four-season mountain and ocean destination along Nova Scotia's iconic Cabot Trail, will be featured on Life+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, in a special segment airing on WE tv on November 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST. The feature explores Cape Smokey's extraordinary natural setting, ambitious redevelopment, and vision for creating a world-class destination rooted in adventure, nature, and community.The episode features Martin Kejval, CEO of Cape Smokey, and Barbora Kejvalova, Marketing & Creative Lead at Cape Smokey and Ski Martock, who share how a historic ski hill has been transformed into an emerging year-round destination offering unforgettable experiences in one of Canada's most breathtaking landscapes.Originally established in 1971, Cape Smokey ceased regular operations in 1993 and remained largely untouched for decades. In 2019, the property's potential was rediscovered, leading to an extensive redevelopment beginning in 2021. Today, Cape Smokey is being reimagined as a four-season destination featuring Atlantic Canada's first gondola, spectacular ocean views, and outdoor experiences ranging from skiing and snowmobiling to hiking, biking, and coastal exploration.During the segment, Kejval discusses the vision and determination required to rebuild the destination while preserving the rugged beauty that makes it unique. Unlike traditional resorts, Cape Smokey offers visitors the rare opportunity to ski overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and experience a landscape where adventure and tranquility coexist.Kejvalova also shares how Cape Smokey is embracing a new approach to luxury travel-one centered on authentic experiences, untouched wilderness, and meaningful connections with nature. The destination appeals to travelers seeking everything from high-energy outdoor activities to peaceful escapes surrounded by extraordinary scenery.Beyond tourism, Cape Smokey's redevelopment is making a meaningful impact on the surrounding community. The project has created more than 100 direct jobs in a community of approximately 1,000 residents, while supporting additional employment and economic opportunities throughout the region. By attracting visitors year-round, Cape Smokey is helping strengthen local businesses and contribute to a more sustainable tourism economy.Looking ahead, the vision for Destination Cape Smokey includes expanded accommodations, hospitality offerings, outdoor recreation, and thoughtfully designed residential opportunities, creating new ways for visitors to experience and connect with the region.Tune in to WE tv on November 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Cape Smokey is transforming a historic mountain destination into an extraordinary four-season escape.About Cape SmokeyLocated along Nova Scotia's iconic Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, Cape Smokey is a four-season mountain and ocean destination offering skiing, hiking, biking, scenic gondola rides, and year-round outdoor adventure. Originally established in 1971 and undergoing major redevelopment since 2021, Cape Smokey combines breathtaking natural beauty with a commitment to sustainable tourism, community development, and authentic travel experiences.Learn more at .About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on AMC, WE tv, and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living through expert insights, innovative solutions, and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at .

Gila Stern

Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure

+1 312-620-6522

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Cape Smokey, Nova Scotia's Four-Season Coastal Escape, to Be Featured on Life+Leisure Hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic News Provided By Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure November 09, 2026, 15:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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