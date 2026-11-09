Tony Award Winner Nicole Scherzinger To Perform Live And Be Honored At St. George's Society Of New York's British Bash

Guests at the 2025 British Bash, one of the Society's biggest fundraisers.

The Sunset Blvd. star will receive the Anglo-American Cultural Award and take the stage at the Edison Ballroom on December 3

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- St. George's Society of New York (SGSNY) is thrilled to announce that Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger will perform live at its annual British Bash on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. She will also receive the Society's Anglo-American Cultural Award. The performance gives guests a rare chance to see Scherzinger in an intimate ballroom setting, a year after her sold-out headline debuts at Royal Albert Hall, Carnegie Hall and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Scherzinger will take the stage that evening for a special performance. Few artists move as freely between genres: her career spans pop, musical theater and classical crossover, from fronting The Pussycat Dolls to her Tony-winning turn as Norma Desmond on Broadway.

“We could not think of a more fitting honoree. Nicole has moved audiences in London and New York alike, and having her perform for our guests makes this a Bash to remember,” said Mark Aiston, President of SGSNY.“The evening's fundraising helps keep vulnerable seniors housed and helps first-generation students finish their degrees.”

Established in 2010, the Anglo-American Cultural Award honors individuals who strengthen cultural ties between the United Kingdom and the United States. Scherzinger is recognized for her impact on the arts on both sides of the Atlantic, from an Olivier Award–nominated role in the West End revival of Cats to her Tony Award–winning performance in Sunset Blvd.

Now in its 256th year, SGSNY is the home of British culture and community in New York City. The British Bash is an annual fundraiser, and proceeds support two charitable programs:

The Scholarship Program provides financial aid and professional development to immigrant or first-generation students from the United Kingdom or the Commonwealth in their final year of undergraduate study. It has awarded more than $1.5 million since its inception.

The Beneficiary Program helps vulnerable seniors each year with housing, home care, medication, and essential living costs, protecting them from homelessness, poverty, isolation, and neglect.

Tickets and tables for the 2026 British Bash are available at stgeorgessociety/british-bash. SGSNY extends its sincere thanks to Virgin Atlantic, Gold Sponsor of the British Bash.

About St. George's Society of New York

Founded in 1770, St. George's Society of New York is one of the oldest charities in the United States. It supports New Yorkers in need through its Scholarship and Beneficiary Programs and is the home of British culture and community in New York City. Learn more at stgeorgessociety.

About Nicole Scherzinger

Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for her acclaimed performance in Sunset Blvd., multi-hyphenate, Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger has been hailed as“an astonishing force of nature” (The Washington Post).

Known as the frontwoman of global pop phenomenon The Pussycat Dolls, Scherzinger has topped charts worldwide with hits including“Don't Cha” and“Buttons,” as well as solo singles including“Heartbeat.”

Her versatility spans genres and stages, from performing with Andrea Bocelli to an Olivier Award–nominated role in the West End revival of Cats to voicing Sina in Disney's Moana and Moana 2. Scherzinger has also fronted major television franchises internationally, including The X Factor (UK), Australia's Got Talent, FOX's The Masked Singer and Netflix's Building the Band. In fall 2025, she debuted at Royal Albert Hall, Carnegie Hall and Walt Disney Concert Hall with sold-out headline shows. Andrew Lloyd Webber has called her“one of the most gifted singer-actresses I have seen perform my work” (The New York Times).

ALEXANDRA DALRYMPLE

St. George's Society of New York

+1 917-715-0645

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Tony Award Winner Nicole Scherzinger to Perform Live and Be Honored at St. George's Society of New York's British Bash News Provided By St. George's Society of New York November 09, 2026, 15:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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