Assisted Living Locators, A Senior Care Referral Service, Featured On Life+Leisure Hosted By Bill And Giuliana Rancic

Assisted Living Locators on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Brand President Felicia Sanders and Senior Care Expert Jennifer Thayer Share How Compassionate, Personalized Guidance Is Transforming Senior Care Planning

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finding the right care for an aging loved one can be one of the most emotional and overwhelming decisions a family will ever face. From understanding the differences between assisted living and memory care to navigating costs, availability, and changing health needs, families are often left wondering where to begin. Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior care referral and placement service, is helping change that experience by providing personalized, expert guidance at no cost to families. The company will be featured on Life+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, in a segment airing on We TV on November 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST, highlighting how compassionate support and local expertise are helping families make informed decisions with greater confidence and peace of mind.The episode features Felicia Sanders, Brand President of Assisted Living Locators, and Jennifer Thayer, RN, Owner and Certified Senior Advisorfor Assisted Living Locators of Pittsburgh and Certified Dementia Practitioner, who share how the organization is simplifying the senior care journey while ensuring older adults receive the dignity, respect, and personalized attention they deserve.Founded by Registered Nurse Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators was born from a firsthand understanding of the challenges families encounter when caring for aging parents. After witnessing the confusion, stress, and emotional toll of navigating senior care decisions, Olea recognized the need for a more compassionate and accessible solution-one that would connect families with trusted local experts who could guide them through every step of the process.Today, Assisted Living Locators has helped tens of thousands of seniors and families explore care options, successfully placing more than 20,000 individuals into senior living and care arrangements. The organization provides guidance across assisted living, memory care, independent living, senior housing, and in-home care, helping families identify solutions that align with their loved one's needs, preferences, location, and budget.During the segment, Sanders explains how Assisted Living Locators distinguishes itself from traditional online directories and national referral services through its highly personalized, locally connected approach. Rather than simply providing a list of facilities, families are paired with certified senior care advisors who understand the communities, care providers, and resources available in their area.Viewers will also hear from Thayer, whose 18 years of nursing experience and specialized training in senior care and dementia provide a unique perspective on the emotional and practical challenges families face. From unexpected hospital discharges to changing cognitive needs and caregiver burnout, Thayer discusses how having a knowledgeable advocate can transform an otherwise overwhelming process into a more manageable and informed experience.The conversation explores an important reality of senior care planning: these decisions are rarely just about finding a place to live. They involve deeply personal considerations about independence, safety, finances, family dynamics, and quality of life. Assisted Living Locators helps families navigate these conversations with compassion, providing support as they compare care options, evaluate costs, tour communities, and determine the most appropriate next steps.A central message of the feature is that families do not need to wait for a crisis to begin planning. Whether an older adult is proactively considering a new living arrangement or a family is responding to an urgent change in care needs, early conversations and professional guidance can help reduce uncertainty and create a clearer path forward.The segment also highlights the meaningful impact of the organization's no-cost service. By removing the financial barrier to receiving professional guidance, Assisted Living Locators makes it easier for families to connect with knowledgeable advisors who can help them understand their options without adding another expense during an already stressful time.Sanders also discusses the organization's continued commitment to strengthening its network of local advisors, supporting franchise owners, and building relationships with healthcare professionals, rehabilitation centers, elder law attorneys, and other trusted community partners. These connections help ensure families can access guidance when they need it most.For Assisted Living Locators, success is measured not only by the number of families served, but by the reassurance that comes from helping someone make a confident decision for a person they love. Each placement represents an opportunity to improve an older adult's quality of life while providing their family with clarity, support, and peace of mind.As the segment concludes, Sanders and Thayer reinforce the organization's guiding belief: no family should have to navigate the complexities of senior care alone. With the right information, compassionate support, and trusted local expertise, one of life's most difficult transitions can become a more positive and empowering experience.Tune in to We TV on November 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Assisted Living Locators is helping families navigate senior care with compassion, confidence, and peace of mind.About Assisted Living LocatorsAssisted Living Locators is a nationwide senior care referral and placement service dedicated to helping seniors and their families find the right assisted living, memory care, independent living, senior housing, and in-home care solutions. Founded by Registered Nurse Angela Olea, the organization connects families with knowledgeable local senior care advisors who provide personalized guidance based on individual care needs, preferences, location, and budget. Having helped place more than 20,000 individuals into senior living and care solutions, Assisted Living Locators remains committed to empowering families with the information, compassion, and support they need to make confident decisions-all at no cost to families.Learn more at or call 800-267-7816.About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on AMC, WE tv, and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living through expert insights, innovative solutions, and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at .

Gila Stern

Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure

+1 312-620-6522

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Assisted Living Locators, a Senior Care Referral Service, Featured on Life+Leisure Hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic News Provided By Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure November 09, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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