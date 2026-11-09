Physio Focus Pilates Gymea Announces The Grand Opening Of Its New Reformer Pilates Studio

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Physio Focus Pilates opens its new reformer Pilates studio in Gymea on Monday 9 November 2026, with physio led and instructor led classes under one roof.

GYMEA, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Physio Focus Pilates today announced the grand opening of its studio at Ground Floor Shop, 100 Gymea Bay Road. Bookings are open now, and early bird offers are on sale while spots last.Two Paths to Pilates in GymeaThe studio is built around one simple idea. Clients choose the level of guidance their body needs.The Fitness PathThese are instructor led group reformer Pilates classes of up to eight people. They suit pain free adults 18+ who want strength, tone and fitness..Group Reformer: a 45 minute full body workout for all levels.Stretch and Recovery: a slower 45 minute class for stretch, mobility and recovery.No assessment is needed, so clients can book and attend straight awayThe Clinical PathThis is small group and one on one clinical Pilates led by AHPRA registered physiotherapists and ESSA accredited exercise physiologists. It suits injury, pain, health conditions, pregnancy and healthy ageing..Every client starts with a one on one Initial Assessment.Health fund rebates may apply*Inside the Gymea StudioThe clinical room holds the Cadillac, ladder barrel, Wunda chair and reformer.Clinical Path clients follow a program written for them. A physiotherapist or exercise physiologist supervises each class.Classes at a GlanceGroup Reformer: 45 minutes, up to 8 people, led by a Pilates instructor.Stretch and Recovery: 45 minutes, up to 8 people, led by a Pilates instructor.Clinical Reformer: 45 minutes, up to 6 people, led by a physiotherapist or exercise physiologist.Studio Clinical: 50 minutes, up to 4 people, led by a physiotherapist or exercise physiologist.Pre and Post Natal: 45 minutes, up to 6 people, led by the Clinical Path team.Stronger for Longer (over 65s): 50 minutes, up to 8 people, led by the Clinical Path team.Private Physio Pilates: one on one sessions with a physiotherapist.Early Bird Offers for First ClientsThe studio is offering early bird deals to the first locals who join. These Pilates Gymea offers can be bought now and used from opening day..Try us out: 5 Fitness Path classes for $50.Founding Member: $59 a week for 3 reformer classes a week, for the first 25 members only.Physio Led Intro Pass: an Initial Assessment plus 3 physio led classes, from $220The Founding Member price stays locked for up to three years while the membership is active.Why Physio Focus Opened a Pilates Studio in GymeaClients of Physio Focus asked for Pilates backed by physiotherapy expertise. The new studio responds to that demand."We wanted one place where people could train for fitness or work closely with a physio. Our Gymea community deserves both, and now they've got them under one roof."Lauren Heneghan, Physio Focus Pilates InstructorTips for a First Class.Arrive 5 to 10 minutes early.Bring grip socks.Clinical Path clients should book an Initial Assessment before their first classStudio Hours in GymeaThe studio runs early morning and evening sessions on weekdays..Monday to Thursday: 6am to 7:30pm.Friday: 6am to 7pm.Saturday: 6am to 10am.Sunday: 7am to 9amAbout Physio Focus PilatesPhysio Focus Pilates is a reformer and clinical Pilates studio in Gymea, NSW. It is part of Physio Focus, a team of physiotherapists and exercise physiologists.*Rebate amount depends on individual health fund cover. Fitness Path classes are not claimable.

Lauren Heneghan

Physio Focus Pilates

+61285204008 ext.

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Physio Focus Pilates Gymea Announces the Grand Opening of Its New Reformer Pilates Studio News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 09, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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