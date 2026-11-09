Noteefy Names Erica Espe Vice President Of Marketing & Growth, Launches Noteefy Studio

Erica Espe joins Noteefy as Vice President of Marketing and Growth

Golf industry veteran Erica Espe joins Noteefy to lead growth for its AI Booking Engine and Noteefy Studio, a new AI-native marketing agency for golf courses.

- Jake Gordon, CEO & Co-Founder, NoteefyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noteefy, the revenue and intelligence platform used by over 1,500 golf courses and resorts, today named Erica Espe Vice President of Marketing & Growth. Espe joins from KemperSports, where she led sales and marketing for more than 160 golf courses. In her new role, Espe will lead growth for the Noteefy AI Booking Engine and Noteefy Studio, the company's new marketing services business launching today.Leading Golf Into the AI EraAs consumer AI adoption accelerates, golfers are changing how they find and book a round. Noteefy Insights data from more than 200 course websites shows traffic from AI assistants up 499% year over year so far in 2026, with ChatGPT sending about 90% of it. Noteefy's mission is to help golf operators capture this moment and grow their direct bookings as a result.In October, Noteefy launched its AI Booking Engine, which lets golfers find, book and pay for tee times inside ChatGPT, Claude, Grok and Muse, Meta's personal AI agent, with every reservation going straight to the course's own tee sheet at the course's rates."The rapid shift in AI-driven tee time discovery means operators need both innovative technology and the hands-on expertise from their partners to navigate this new environment," said Jake Gordon, CEO and Co-Founder of Noteefy. "Erica is a leading voice in the golf industry on technology and revenue management, having run sales and marketing at every level of a golf property, from a single course to one of the largest management companies in the country. She knows what operators need to achieve their goals, and she's the right person to grow our platform and build Studio."Introducing Noteefy Studio: Golf's AI-Native Marketing AgencyNoteefy Studio pairs each course with a dedicated golf marketing specialist, trained in the latest AI tools, who uses the course's Noteefy Insights data to grow revenue across the property. The Studio team partners hands-on with the operator to optimize performance of the tee sheet and every revenue stream, from green fees and outings to stay-and-play packages, weddings, corporate events, memberships and food and beverage, and puts the course's marketing behind the revenue that matters most.The Studio team is built for every kind of property as the end-to-end marketing partner, running email, social, paid ads and golfer reputation management. For courses without a marketer on site, or with a team busy running the operation, Studio helps golf courses achieve their goals. For resorts and multi-course operators with their own marketing teams, it works alongside them, adding data, specialists and execution where they need it.Studio also builds and manages AI-ready course websites, the engine for the rest of growth: SEO research, AEO tracking to see how a course shows up in AI answers, analytics, forms, copy, imagery and motion. Every campaign sends golfers to the course's own website and AI Booking Engine. Studio already works with more than 75 courses, and clients working with the team have seen green fee revenue grow by up to 21.6%."I've been the customer Noteefy is built for," said Espe. "Every operator wants to fill tee times, grow outings and events, and keep golfers coming back, with a lean team and too little time. Noteefy is leading golf into AI booking. With Studio, we're giving every course the people to put that technology to work."For course operators looking to take their business to the next level. Operators can:- Schedule your free AI consultation with Erica and the team:- Learn more about Studio:About Erica EspeEspe brings more than two decades of golf industry experience, including nearly 20 years at KemperSports, one of the largest golf management companies in the United States. After 13 years running sales, marketing and food and beverage at Heron Glen Golf Course in New Jersey, she rose to lead sales, marketing and revenue strategy across KemperSports' courses and clubs.About NoteefyNoteefy is the revenue and intelligence platform for golf course operators, used by over 1,500 courses and resorts, including 80 of Golfweek's Top 200 Resorts and 9 of the top 12 multi-course operators. Its products include the AI Booking Engine, Waitlist, Confirm, the AI Pro Shop Assistant, Lead Management, Insights, and Studio.

Andrew Cody

Noteefy

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Noteefy Names Erica Espe Vice President of Marketing & Growth, Launches Noteefy Studio News Provided By Noteefy November 09, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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