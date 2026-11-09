Gordon Mckernan To Give Away 600 Free Bikes And Helmets To Children Across Louisiana In 14Th Annual Bike Giveaway Event

Gordon McKernan shares a moment with a giveaway winner and their family during a previous Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway event.

McKernan will give away 600 bikes and helmets to children across eight Louisiana cities this holiday season through his annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway.

- Gordon McKernanLA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is giving away 600 bikes and helmets to children across eight cities this holiday season through his 14th annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway. Registration is open now at gordongives.Registration closes Nov. 29 for Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport, and Dec. 6 for Baton Rouge, Hammond and Metairie. Winners will be selected at random and notified by email and phone. Each winner will also receive a helmet donated by local physicians. Families can find pickup dates, times and locations for each participating city on the giveaway website.What began with 94 bikes in Baton Rouge in 2012 has grown into a statewide holiday tradition. Since then, McKernan has given thousands of bikes to children across Louisiana.The Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway is one of McKernan's signature community efforts. Inspired by his own childhood memory of receiving a red bike for Christmas, McKernan says the event holds special significance for him.“I still remember the excitement of getting a bike for Christmas when I was a kid,” McKernan said.“It's a feeling every child deserves to experience, and being able to share that joy with families across Louisiana is why we continue this tradition year after year.”The annual bike giveaway is part of Gordon Gives, the charitable arm of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which supports families and communities across Louisiana.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit getgordon for more information.

Emily Gaffney

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

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Gordon McKernan to give away 600 free bikes and helmets to children across Louisiana in 14th annual bike giveaway event News Provided By Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys November 09, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation...



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