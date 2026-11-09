INDEPENDENTLY PRODUCED 'WE're NOT FINE' MAKES THE LEAP FROM MENTAL HEALTH PODCAST TO PRIME VIDEO AND TUBI

Doug Jensen, MSW, LICSW, BCD and Dr. Talia Jackson, PsyD, LP

After 150+ podcast episodes and 16 live events, therapists Talia Jackson and Doug Jensen bring mental health conversations to an eight-episode streaming series.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We're Not Fine, an independently produced talk show hosted by psychologist Dr. Talia Jackson and psychotherapist Doug Jensen, MSW, LICSW, BCD, is now streaming on Prime Video, Tubi, and additional platforms. The eight-episode first season brings guest experts, candid personal stories, and practical therapeutic tools to conversations about mental health and relationships.Launched as a weekly podcast in August 2022, We're Not Fine has grown through more than 150 podcast episodes and 16 live events. Its expansion into streaming builds on the hosts' mission: making informed, honest conversations about mental health accessible to more people.“We've been best friends for over 20 years. Doug was my mentor when I was just starting out, and it was an instant connection. Nobody makes me laugh harder,” said Jackson.“So many of our best conversations happened over sushi and cocktails.”The idea took shape during the hosts' monthly sushi-and-cocktail dates during the pandemic. Frustrated by misleading mental health advice on social media, they envisioned a space where clinical experience could meet honest conversation, humor, and connection. Their podcast expanded into live events, including recordings with audience Q&A at Minneapolis's Rogue Buddha Gallery.“We're Not Fine was created because of its very name. We're NOT fine,” said Jensen.“We live in challenging times and people are struggling not only to make sense of the divisiveness and strain and oppression within our communities but also with what's going on around them in the world.”Friendship Is the FoundationWith 50+ years of combined clinical experience, Jackson and Jensen challenge each other, make each other laugh, and share their own experiences alongside tools they use in clinical practice. Both have expertise in treating couples, and Jackson speaks openly about living with ADHD and navigating perimenopause.“In therapy, there isn't one way to view any one individual or circumstance,” said Jensen.“We seek to have a comprehensive and in-depth conversation that brings understanding, comfort, information, and growth for our listeners.”Across the podcast and streaming series, the hosts explore infidelity, non-monogamy, sex, politics in relationships, grief, ADHD, perimenopause, and therapists' own struggles. They seek to offer understanding and connection, including to audiences who may lack access to mental health resources.The show's guiding message:“We're Not Fine, but we are better together.”Inside Season OneReclaiming Sensuality After TraumaThe Dying Teach Us to LiveOCDADHD and RelationshipsWinning at DatingManifesting Your Wildest DreamsWhy Feeling Like Sh*t Is Bad for Your HealthHormonal Roller Coasters as a Couples' IssueThe series is directed and produced by Amber Elias Rivers, with Jon P Daviss also serving as producer.About the HostsDr. Talia Jackson, PsyD, LP, is a licensed psychologist with 20+ years in private practice and founder and clinical director of Jackson Therapy Collective, a Minneapolis group practice where she sees clients and trains and supervises emerging clinicians. Her specialties include adult ADHD, perimenopause, midlife transitions, and couples therapy. She received her doctorate from The American Schools of Professional Psychology, with doctoral training at Stanford University, the UCSF AIDS Health Project, and the University of San Francisco.Doug Jensen, MSW, LICSW, BCD, is a licensed independent clinical social worker and board-certified diplomate marking his 31st year practicing psychotherapy. He holds a master's degree in clinical social work and specializes in couples therapy, trauma, chronic health conditions such as HIV, and issues facing LGBTQ individuals. He is the creator of the Four C's framework.

Amanda Abelita

Abelita PR

+1 614-354-3322

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INDEPENDENTLY PRODUCED 'WE'RE NOT FINE' MAKES THE LEAP FROM MENTAL HEALTH PODCAST TO PRIME VIDEO AND TUBI News Provided By Abelita PR November 09, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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