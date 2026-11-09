Diversified Education Services Announces Expansion Into Manhattan

Executive Function Coaching and Academic Tutoring Company Aims to Meet Growing Demand from NYC Families

- Aron Boxer, Founder and CEO of Diversified Education Services NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Diversified Education Services (DES), a nationally recognized executive function coaching and academic support company founded in Greenwich, Conn., is expanding its practice into Manhattan as inquiries from New York City families rose 170 percent compared to last year. DES coaches will work with students in their homes and in person across Manhattan, helping them get started on assignments, stay on a weekly plan, and keep up with day-to-day school expectations.The expansion comes as New York public and private schools issue first-quarter report cards. For many parents, the first report card of the year is an initial sign that a capable student is falling behind. This includes missing assignments, late work, or grades that don't reflect what the child actually knows.“A first-quarter report card shows a parent where things stand,” said Aron Boxer, M.Ed., S.P.E., Founder and CEO of Diversified Education Services.“When a bright kid comes home with missing work and grades that don't match what he knows, the problem is usually getting started, staying on a plan, and following through. That is the work our coaches do with students every week.”DES uses a relationship-based approach to functional academics. Coaches work with the student's actual assignments, deadlines, and schedule, so the skills are built on the work the student has to get done that week. Sessions take place weekly, and coaches hold students accountable from one week to the next.Every DES executive function coach is special education certified and a full-time educator. Boxer, a former special education teacher in Greenwich Public Schools and former Director of Special Services at Greenwich Catholic School, is a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and has provided education commentary for FOX News, CBS News, NBC, Bloomberg, and NTD.In Manhattan, K-12 students meet with their coach in their homes or in person; virtual sessions are available throughout New York City. DES also coaches college students and adults. Families can schedule a complimentary consultation at diversifiededucationservices or by calling 917-397-2775.Media interested in more information about DES can contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at... or at 212-805-3024.###

James Lambert

Rubenstein Public Relations

+1 212-805-3024

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Diversified Education Services Announces Expansion Into Manhattan News Provided By Diversified Education Services November 09, 2026, 15:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.