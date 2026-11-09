Law Office Of Domingo Garcia Awards $9,000 To Houston High School Bands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Aldine High School's Mighty Mustang Band takes first place in the 2026 Houston High School Band Challenge

- Domingo GarciaHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOUSTON (November 6, 2026). The Law Office of Domingo Garcia today announced the winners of the 2026 Houston High School Band Challenge, a contest recognizing the dedication of high school band programs across the Greater Houston area. The Aldine High School Mighty Mustang Band earned first place and a $5,000 award, with Alief Taylor High School and CE King High School placing second and third.Thirteen band programs entered the challenge, each submitting an original performance video recorded during the current school year. A panel of judges selected the winners, with public voting from students, families and community members serving as input.The 2026 winners are:First Place ($5,000): Aldine High School Mighty Mustang Band.(The award includes a presentation event at the school.)Second Place ($2,500): Alief Taylor High School Roaring BandThird Place ($1,500): CE King High School Mighty Panther BandAll prize money is awarded directly to the schools' band programs."Houston's band students put in the hours all season, from early morning rehearsals to long bus rides to Friday nights under the lights," said Domingo Garcia, Senior Partner. "This challenge is our way of saying thank you, and of investing in the programs that bring our schools and neighborhoods together. Congratulations to Aldine, Alief Taylor and CE King, and to every band that entered."Entries opened October 1, and public voting ran from October 22 through November 4. Winning performances can be viewed at htxbandchallenge/gallery.About the Law Office of Domingo GarciaThe Law Office of Domingo Garcia is a personal injury law firm with an office at 12929 Gulf Freeway, Suite 101, Houston, TX 77034. Se habla español. Learn more at domingogarcia.

Matthew Perry

Law Office of Domingo Garcia

+1 713-349-1500

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Law Office of Domingo Garcia Awards $9,000 to Houston High School Bands News Provided By Law Office of Domingo Garcia November 09, 2026, 15:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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