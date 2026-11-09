European Champion Marcos Senna Joins Endavant FC as Strategic Advisor

Marcos Senna

Marcos Senna

Endavant FC

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ## European Champion Marcos Senna Joins Endavant FC as Strategic AdvisorUEFA EURO 2008 Champion and Villarreal CF Legend to Support Elite Player Development, Mentorship, and Professional Pathways in Northeast Houston.**HOUSTON, TEXAS - November 9, 2026** - Endavant FC, a newly established elite youth soccer development organization serving Northeast Houston, proudly announces that Marcos Senna, UEFA European Champion, Villarreal CF legend, and former Spanish National Team midfielder, has joined its advisory group as Strategic Advisor for Player Development and Professional Pathways.**Senna's appointment represents another significant milestone for Endavant FC as the organization continues building a high-performance soccer environment focused on player development, mentorship, international exposure, and long-term opportunities for talented young athletes.Founded by Jennifer and Cesar Coronel, Endavant FC builds upon more than a decade of youth sports development through JC Sports Houston and Villarreal Houston Academy. The organization has submitted its application to participate in the **MLS NEXT Academy Division for the 2027–2028 season**, as part of its vision to expand access to elite youth soccer competition in Northeast Houston.## From Humble Beginnings in Brazil to European ChampionMarcos Senna's journey is a powerful example of perseverance, determination, and the opportunities that soccer can create.Born in Brazil, Senna grew up with a passion for the game while facing financial challenges that required him to begin working at a young age to support his family.His early journey was far from a guaranteed path to professional success.As a teenager, he balanced work and soccer, continuing to play in local environments while pursuing opportunities to develop his talent.His determination eventually opened doors to professional soccer in Brazil, including opportunities with Corinthians and São Caetano, before making the move to Europe in 2002.He joined Villarreal CF, a club from a relatively small Spanish city with an ambitious vision of competing against some of the biggest organizations in world football.His journey at Villarreal was not without obstacles. Serious knee injuries threatened to interrupt his development, but his resilience and commitment helped him overcome those challenges.Over the following decade, Senna became one of the most respected midfielders in European soccer and one of the most important players in Villarreal CF history.He captained the Yellow Submarine, helped the club reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals, and played a major role in its remarkable rise in Spanish and European football.His achievements include:- **UEFA EURO 2008 Champion** with the Spanish National Team.- **UEFA EURO 2008 Team of the Tournament** selection.- **2008 Spanish Player of the Year**, recognized by the Don Balón awards.- **2006 FIFA World Cup participant** with Spain.- **Villarreal CF captain and club legend**, representing the organization for 11 seasons.- **UEFA Champions League semifinalist** with Villarreal CF in 2005–2006.- **LaLiga runner-up** with Villarreal CF in 2007–2008.- **FIFA Club World Cup Champion in 2000** with Corinthians.- **Two-time NASL Soccer Bowl Champion** with the New York Cosmos in 2013 and 2015.After concluding his professional playing career in the United States with the New York Cosmos, Senna returned to Villarreal CF in an institutional relations role, continuing his involvement with the club that helped define his international career.His journey from modest beginnings in Brazil to European champion represents the type of story Endavant FC hopes will inspire young athletes to pursue their goals with dedication, humility, and determination.## Marcos Senna Shares His Excitement About Endavant FCIn his statement announcing the partnership, Senna expressed his enthusiasm for supporting the organization's player-development mission:>“I'm excited to partner with and support Endavant FC in Houston, Texas, as a Strategic Advisor for Player Development and Professional Pathways.> Throughout my career, I've learned how important the right environment, mentorship, and opportunities are for young players to reach their full potential.> I look forward to sharing my experience, supporting the club's vision, and helping develop the next generation of players, both on and off the field.> The future starts with development. Vamos Endavant FC!”**- Marcos Senna, Strategic Advisor for Player Development and Professional Pathways, Endavant FC**## Supporting Player Development and Professional PathwaysAs Strategic Advisor for Player Development and Professional Pathways, Senna will contribute his international experience and perspective to Endavant FC's long-term development vision.His advisory involvement will focus on three important areas.### Elite Player DevelopmentSenna will share insights from his experiences competing at the highest levels of international soccer, helping inform Endavant FC's approach to technical development, competitive preparation, and the standards required for high-performance environments.### Professional and International PathwaysDrawing from his experience in Brazil, Spain, and the United States, Senna will provide strategic perspective on the progression from youth development to higher levels of competition, helping the organization strengthen its understanding of collegiate, professional, and international player pathways.### Mentorship and Personal DevelopmentSenna's personal journey offers valuable lessons about overcoming adversity, developing resilience, maintaining discipline, and understanding that long-term success requires commitment both on and off the field.His involvement will support Endavant FC's commitment to developing not only talented soccer players, but also confident, responsible young individuals prepared for challenges beyond the game.## A Shared Philosophy Rooted in Villarreal CFFor Endavant FC founders Jennifer and Cesar Coronel, Senna's involvement carries particular significance.In 2020, they established an international relationship with Villarreal CF in Spain, bringing the club's player-centered development philosophy to Northeast Houston through Villarreal Houston Academy.The connection was inspired by Villarreal's ability to develop exceptional players and compete against major European clubs despite representing a relatively small city.Marcos Senna embodies that philosophy.His commitment to Villarreal CF, his leadership through challenging periods, and his journey to becoming a European champion demonstrate what can be achieved through development, patience, and a strong organizational culture."Welcoming Marcos Senna to Endavant FC is an incredibly meaningful moment for our organization," said **Cesar Coronel, Co-Founder and President of Endavant FC**."When we began our relationship with Villarreal CF, one of the things that inspired us most was the club's ability to develop world-class players from a small community. Marcos represents that philosophy perfectly. His journey, leadership, and accomplishments demonstrate what is possible when talent meets the right environment and opportunities. We are excited to have him supporting our vision and helping us continue raising the standard of youth soccer development in Northeast Houston."**Jennifer Coronel, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Endavant FC**, emphasized the importance of creating meaningful experiences and opportunities for young athletes."From the beginning, our mission has been to help children discover their potential through sports. Having someone like Marcos Senna, who understands the sacrifices, challenges, and dedication required to reach the highest levels, supporting our organization is incredibly exciting. We want our players to learn from individuals who have experienced that journey and understand that success comes from hard work, character, and continuous development."## Building a New Future for Northeast Houston SoccerEndavant FC was created to address the growing demand for high-performance youth soccer opportunities in Northeast Houston, including the Humble, Kingwood, Atascocita, Porter, and surrounding communities.The organization seeks to create an environment where talented young athletes can access quality coaching, advanced competition, mentorship, and opportunities to pursue their ambitions without unnecessarily leaving their local community.Senna joins an advisory group that includes **Houston Dynamo legend Brian Ching**, who serves as Strategic Advisor for Elite Player Development and Mentorship, and **Ricardo Magdaleno**, who supports Community Partnerships and Strategic Outreach.Together, the advisors bring experience across international professional soccer, elite competition, mentorship, and community development.Their involvement reflects Endavant FC's commitment to building an organization where player development is supported by experienced leaders and meaningful partnerships.## Endavant: Always Moving ForwardThe name **Endavant** comes from Valencian, the language spoken in the region of Spain where Villarreal CF is based, and means *forward*.It represents the organization's commitment to continuous improvement, education, and creating new opportunities for young athletes.With Marcos Senna joining its advisory group, Endavant FC takes another important step toward its long-term vision of developing talented players and strengthening elite youth soccer opportunities in Northeast Houston.**The future starts with development.****ENDAVANT FC - ALWAYS MOVING FORWARD.**For more information about Endavant FC, its leadership, advisors, and player-development vision, visit:---About Endavant FCEndavant FC is an elite youth soccer development organization based in Northeast Houston, Texas, founded by Jennifer and Cesar Coronel.Building upon more than a decade of youth sports development through JC Sports Houston and Villarreal Houston Academy, Endavant FC focuses on high-performance training, competitive opportunities, mentorship, and pathways toward collegiate, professional, and international soccer.The organization has submitted an application to participate in the MLS NEXT Academy Division for the 2027–2028 season. Participation remains subject to league approval.## Media ContactEndavant FCNortheast Houston, TexasWebsite:**### END ###**

Cesar Coronel

JC Sports Houston

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European Champion Marcos Senna Joins Endavant FC as Strategic Advisor News Provided By JC Sports Houston November 09, 2026, 15:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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