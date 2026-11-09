Priyank Kharge Neglecting K'taka, Busy With Kerala Political Campaigning: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday accused Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge of neglecting mounting law-and-order concerns in the state and travelling to Kerala to allegedly spread false narratives and make political statements before a Muslim Youth League audience.

Vijayendra also shared a video of Priyank Kharge's speech.

In a statement, Vijayendra questioned the Home Minister's priorities, citing the delivery of knives to the official residence of Dalit Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the alleged sting operation targeting a former Chief Minister and serious concerns over police accountability. He said these incidents required the immediate attention of the Home Minister.

However, Priyank Kharge appeared more interested in playing judge, jury and executioner than discharging the responsibilities of his constitutional office, Vijayendra alleged.

He also criticised the Home Minister for promising at a political rally in Kerala that those accused in the Gauri Lankesh and M.M. Kalburgi murder cases would be put behind bars within six months.

Vijayendra said such statements raised serious questions about the Home Minister's respect for judicial independence, pointing out that trials and decisions on the guilt of accused persons were the responsibility of courts and should not be influenced by political pronouncements at campaign platforms.

Referring to the murders of journalist Gauri Lankesh and scholar M.M. Kalburgi in 2017 and 2015, respectively, Vijayendra said both incidents had taken place when the Congress was in power in Karnataka.

"The same Congress that failed to prevent these heinous murders now wants to lecture others on justice and accountability," he said.

Questioning the Congress government's handling of law and order, Vijayendra asked Priyank Kharge to answer for the failures of his own party in Karnataka before pointing fingers at others and delivering political sermons in Kerala.

He further maintained that the Home Minister should concentrate on addressing the state's security concerns rather than making political statements outside Karnataka.

"Justice cannot be a political weapon, and the Home Minister's office is not a platform for settling political scores," Vijayendra said.