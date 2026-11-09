Delhi L-G Interacts With UPSC Aspirants In Mukherjee Nagar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) For the second time in as many days, Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Monday spent time and shared festive greetings with UPSC aspirants in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote,“Chai, conversations and aspirations in Mukherjee Nagar this evening. While festive celebrations continue around them, these students remain focused on their dreams, showing remarkable discipline and determination.”

“Listened to their concerns, understood their challenges and assured them of my support. Wishing every aspirant unwavering resolve and success ahead!” wrote Sandhu.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lieutenant Governor spent the evening with students in Old Rajinder Nagar.

In a post on X, he wrote,“Spent Diwali evening in Old Rajinder Nagar with UPSC aspirants who stayed back in Delhi for their preparations. Over tea at a popular local stall, shared festive sweets and warm conversations about their journeys, aspirations and the challenges of preparing for civil services.”

“Being away from family during festivals is never easy. Their dedication, resilience and commitment to public service are indeed inspiring. Wished these young aspirants strength, success and a very Happy Diwali!” wrote Sandhu.

He also visited Rajinder Nagar Police Station in the evening to meet and greet personnel on Diwali duty.

“Spending the festive evening away from their families to keep our neighbourhoods safe is a sacrifice that deserves our deepest appreciation. Commended their vigilance, readiness and unwavering commitment to duty, and extended warm Diwali wishes to all. Their service helps Delhi celebrate safely and peacefully,” wrote the Lieutenant Governor.

During his Diwali day engagements, the Lieutenant Governor also visited specialised police booths for women.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote,“A Diwali visit to the Pink Booths opposite IP College and in Kamla Nagar, interacting with our dedicated @DelhiPolice women personnel.”

“Exchanged festive greetings and appreciated their round-the-clock vigilance in making public spaces and academic hubs safer, more accessible and reassuring for women. Commended their unwavering commitment to duty, especially during the festive season,” wrote Sandhu.