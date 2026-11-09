Rajasthan CM Pays Tribute To Behror MLA Jaswant Yadav Laid To Rest With State Honours

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 9 (IANS) The last rites of Behror MLA and former Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Jaswant Yadav were performed with full state honours on Monday in his ancestral village of Silpata.

His son, Mohit Yadav, performed the final rites by lighting the funeral pyre. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid his respects by laying a floral wreath on the mortal remains.

A large number of public representatives, BJP leaders, party workers and residents attended the funeral. Earlier, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav paid tribute to the departed leader by draping the BJP flag over his mortal remains.

Jaswant Yadav's mortal remains were transported on Monday morning from his residence in Jaswant Nagar, Alwar city, to his ancestral village of Silpata in Behror in a funeral vehicle (Moksh Vahini).

State Minister Sanjay Sharma, along with several BJP leaders and representatives of various social organisations, was present during the funeral. Following the last rites, the national tricolour was handed over to his wife, Kiran Yadav.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma arrived in Silpata village, located in Khairthal-Tijara district, on Monday to pay his last respects to Jaswant Yadav.

He laid a floral wreath on the mortal remains and described the leader's demise as an irreparable loss.

The Chief Minister also met the bereaved family and offered his condolences. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the family to cope with the profound loss.

Following the news of Jaswant Yadav's demise, people began gathering at his residence in Alwar on Sunday evening.

A large number of people arrived again on Monday morning to pay their final respects. Preparations for the funeral were made in his ancestral village of Silpata, where residents from neighbouring areas began arriving early in the morning to bid farewell to the veteran leader.

Jaswant Yadav had been suffering from cancer for several years and was undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur. He breathed his last at 8:15 am on Sunday.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence in Alwar at around 4 pm on Sunday, where a large number of people gathered to pay their respects and offer tributes.