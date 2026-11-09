Delhi Police Visits Mamata Banerjees Residence To Serve Legal Notice

Delhi Police Visits Mamata Banerjee's Residence

A team of Delhi Police personnel visited the residence of Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to serve a notice, Kolkata Police said.

Details of the Legal Notice

According to Kolkata Police, the notice was served under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in connection with a case dated April 9, 2013, registered at the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). According to the police, the notice has been served to her as a witness in the case.(ANI)

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