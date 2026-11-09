Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi Attends Diwali Sneh Milan In Surat City

Diwali Sneh Milan Organised in Surat

A Diwali and New Year Sneh Milan Samaroh to mark the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083 was organised at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan in Surat in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. On this occasion, Sanghavi extended heartfelt Diwali and New Year greetings to the people of Gujarat and the dedicated Karmayogis who remain away from their families and continue to serve the public with commitment even during festivals.

Call to Promote Vikram Samvat and Heritage

According to an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Deputy Chief Minister called upon citizens to use the 'Vikram Samvat' calendar in their daily activities and written communications to preserve and promote India's ancient culture and traditions. He said that India's traditional Panchang-based calendar is a rich scientific heritage, based on astronomical calculations, seasons, and lunar dates. He added that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to pass on this centuries-old heritage to future generations.

Praise for Dedicated Public Service

He lauded the dedicated services of the Police Department, Municipal Corporation sanitation workers, GSRTC drivers and conductors, and Fire Brigade personnel, who work during festivals to ensure that citizens can celebrate Diwali safely with their families. As per a release, he said the commitment of these Karmayogis, who work tirelessly to ensure public safety and convenience, plays an important role in the state's development.

Focus on Development and Future Goals

He further noted that Gujarat is achieving new milestones in development, along with continuous growth in GST revenue. At the beginning of the New Year, he urged everyone to set aside past differences, build new relationships and work together as one team for the welfare of the state. He stressed the need to make police stations and police residential premises the cleanest, best-maintained and most exemplary facilities in the state.

Event Attendance and Official Participation

District Collector Tejas Parmar, Municipal Commissioner Rajkumar Beniwal and Police Commissioner Wabang Zamir attended the Sneh Milan and extended New Year greetings to everyone. They also pledged to work together as a team to take the city and district to greater heights of progress. After the programme, the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with media personnel and party workers and exchanged New Year greetings.

SUDA CEO Raj Suthar, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Sajansinh Parmar, Surat Range IG Premvir Singh, Additional Police Commissioners Karanraj Vaghela and Balram Meena, senior officials and employees of the district administration, Surat Municipal Corporation, Police Department, GSRTC and RTO, along with social and political leaders, attended the event. (ANI)

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