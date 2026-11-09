Andhra Pradesh Set To Host 31St CII Partnership Summit In Vizag Soon

31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh is looking to strengthen its position as a global investment and technology destination, with representatives from 58 countries set to participate in the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13, as the state seeks to convert investment proposals into industrial projects. The six preparatory regional conferences organised ahead of the summit have already attracted investment proposals worth Rs 86,522 crore through 194 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), with the proposed projects expected to generate employment opportunities for around 1.47 lakh people, according to the state government's Information and Public Relations Department.

Summit Theme and Participants

The two-day summit, themed "Navigating New World Order", will bring together government and industry representatives, including 16 foreign ministers and 40 international-level delegates, for discussions on trade, investment, technology and international cooperation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other Union Ministers are scheduled to participate. Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will attend the concluding session on November 13.

Event Organization and Agenda

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the summit is being hosted by the Andhra Pradesh government, with Piyush Goyal as its chairperson and Chandrababu Naidu as co-chair. More than 400 business-to-business (B2B) meetings will be organised during the summit, alongside business-to-government (B2G) interactions aimed at facilitating consultations between industries and governments. Discussions will cover trade, investments, global value chains, quantum technology, semiconductors, emerging technologies, green energy, skills development, agriculture, food security and the bio-based economy.

Investment Outlook for Andhra Pradesh

The state government said 272 projects worth Rs 6 lakh crore have commenced operations in Andhra Pradesh, while projects worth another Rs 17 lakh crore have received approval. The state has also secured 25.6 per cent of India's foreign direct investment (FDI) during 2025-26. To ensure that investment commitments translate into actual projects, the state has constituted a committee of ministers and officials under the leadership of Minister Nara Lokesh to monitor implementation. The summit will also host the AP Women and Growth Summit 2026, with the state aiming to strengthen international partnerships and attract investments across emerging and traditional sectors. (ANI)

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