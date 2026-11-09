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Freight Forwarding Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Global Trade And E-Commerce Drive Growth To USD 340.08 Billion At A 5.4% CAGR


Date: 2026-11-09 10:16:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Globalization and e-commerce expansion drive demand for freight forwarding expertise, efficient international logistics and optimized multimodal transport.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Freight Forwarding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Mode of Transports, Customer Type, Service, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Freight Forwarding Market to Reach USD 340.08 Billion by 2033

The global freight forwarding market was valued at an estimated USD 225.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 340.08 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by globalization, rising international trade, e-commerce expansion, and increasingly complex supply chain requirements.

Businesses are extending their operations across borders to source raw materials, components, and finished goods while serving customers in multiple markets. This continued globalization is increasing demand for efficient freight forwarding services that can coordinate international transportation, customs procedures, regulatory compliance, warehousing, and delivery.

International commerce involves different customs requirements, transportation networks, legal frameworks, and geographic conditions. Freight forwarders help businesses manage these challenges by coordinating with shipping lines, airlines, trucking companies, customs authorities, warehouse operators, and other supply chain participants. Their ability to plan routes, select suitable modes of transport, manage documentation, and monitor shipments is becoming increasingly important as global supply chains grow more interconnected.

The rapid development of online retail and digital marketplaces is another major factor shaping global freight forwarding market growth. E-commerce businesses frequently source products from manufacturers in different countries and distribute them through regional fulfillment centers, warehouses, and direct-to-consumer delivery networks. This operating model requires reliable international logistics capabilities and coordinated movement across air, maritime, road, and rail transportation.

Freight forwarding providers support online retailers by managing cross-border shipping, customs clearance, regulatory obligations, packaging, warehousing, and final distribution. They also help businesses optimize transportation routes and choose appropriate shipping methods based on delivery schedules, shipment volumes, product requirements, and cost considerations. As consumers expect broader product availability and faster delivery, e-commerce companies are placing greater emphasis on flexible and responsive logistics partnerships.

The report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and analyzes freight forwarding industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market assessment covers mode of transport, customer type, service, application, and region.

Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Road
  • Maritime
  • Rail
  • Air

Customer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • B2B
  • B2C

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Transportation & Warehousing
  • Value Added Services
  • Packaging
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Retail & e-commerce
  • Healthcare
  • Food & Beverages
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Industrial & Manufacturing
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

Retail & e-commerce is expected to remain an important application area as online merchants expand international sourcing and distribution operations. Industrial & Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, and Oil & Gas also require specialized freight forwarding services due to sector-specific transportation, handling, timing, and compliance requirements.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, and France
  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia
  • Latin America: Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa: KSA, UAE, and South Africa

The regional analysis evaluates established and emerging logistics markets, including major manufacturing centers, consumer economies, trade corridors, and e-commerce hubs. Growth opportunities are closely linked to cross-border trade volumes, transportation infrastructure, supply chain investment, customs modernization, and demand for integrated logistics services. As companies pursue greater supply chain visibility, resilience, and delivery efficiency, freight forwarding providers are positioned to play a central role in supporting international commerce through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $225.38 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $340.08 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Information Procurement
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Methodology
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation
1.8. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Freight Forwarding Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Freight Forwarding Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Bargaining Power Of The Suppliers
3.3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of The Buyers
3.3.1.3. Threats Of Substitution
3.3.1.4. Threats From New Entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Freight Forwarding Market: Mode of Transport Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Mode of Transport Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Road
4.3.1. Road Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Maritime
4.4.1. Maritime Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Rail
4.5.1. Rail Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Air
4.6.1. Air Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Freight Forwarding Market: Customer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Customer Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. B2B
5.3.1. B2B Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. B2C
5.4.1. B2C Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Freight Forwarding Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Service Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Transportation & Warehousing
6.3.1. Transportation & Warehousing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Value Added Services
6.4.1. Value Added Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Packaging
6.5.1. Packaging Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Freight Forwarding Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Retail & e-commerce
7.3.1. Retail & e-commerce Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Healthcare
7.4.1. Healthcare Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Food & Beverages
7.5.1. Food & Beverages Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Media & Entertainment
7.6.1. Media & Entertainment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Industrial & Manufacturing
7.7.1. Industrial & Manufacturing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.8. Oil & Gas
7.8.1. Oil & Gas Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.9. Others
7.9.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Freight Forwarding Market Region Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Freight Forwarding Market Share, By Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.2. North America
8.2.1. North America Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.2. U.S.
8.2.2.1. U.S. Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.3. Canada
8.2.3.1. Canada Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.4. Mexico
8.2.4.1. Mexico Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Europe Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. UK
8.3.2.1. UK Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.3. Germany
8.3.3.1. Germany Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.4. France
8.3.4.1. France Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.4.1. Asia Pacific Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. China
8.4.2.1. China Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.3. India
8.4.3.1. India Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.4. Japan
8.4.4.1. Japan Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.5. Australia
8.4.5.1. Australia Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.6. South Korea
8.4.6.1. South Korea Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Latin America Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Brazil
8.5.2.1. Brazil Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. MEA
8.6.1. MEA Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. UAE
8.6.2.1. UAE Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.3. KSA
8.6.3.1. KSA Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.4. South Africa
8.6.4.1. South Africa Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Company Market Positioning
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Profile Coverage
9.4.1.1. Participant's Overview
9.4.1.2. Financial Performance
9.4.1.3. Application Benchmarking
9.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.4.2. Companies Covered
9.4.2.1. Kuehne+Nagel
9.4.2.2. Deutsche Post AG
9.4.2.3. DB Schenker
9.4.2.4. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
9.4.2.5. CEVA Freight forwarding
9.4.2.6. DSV
9.4.2.7. FedEx
9.4.2.8. Uber Technologies, Inc.
9.4.2.9. United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
9.4.2.10. NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS
List of Tables [89]
List of Figures [63]

Companies Featured

  • Kuehne+Nagel
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • DB Schenker
  • Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
  • CEVA Freight forwarding
  • DSV
  • FedEx
  • Uber Technologies, Inc.
  • United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
  • NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS

For more information about this report visit

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