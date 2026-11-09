Freight Forwarding Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Global Trade And E-Commerce Drive Growth To USD 340.08 Billion At A 5.4% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$225.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$340.08 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Information Procurement
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Methodology
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation
1.8. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Freight Forwarding Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Freight Forwarding Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Bargaining Power Of The Suppliers
3.3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of The Buyers
3.3.1.3. Threats Of Substitution
3.3.1.4. Threats From New Entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Freight Forwarding Market: Mode of Transport Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Mode of Transport Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Road
4.3.1. Road Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Maritime
4.4.1. Maritime Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Rail
4.5.1. Rail Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Air
4.6.1. Air Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Freight Forwarding Market: Customer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Customer Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. B2B
5.3.1. B2B Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. B2C
5.4.1. B2C Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Freight Forwarding Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Service Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Transportation & Warehousing
6.3.1. Transportation & Warehousing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Value Added Services
6.4.1. Value Added Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Packaging
6.5.1. Packaging Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Freight Forwarding Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Retail & e-commerce
7.3.1. Retail & e-commerce Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Healthcare
7.4.1. Healthcare Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Food & Beverages
7.5.1. Food & Beverages Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Media & Entertainment
7.6.1. Media & Entertainment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Industrial & Manufacturing
7.7.1. Industrial & Manufacturing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.8. Oil & Gas
7.8.1. Oil & Gas Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.9. Others
7.9.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Freight Forwarding Market Region Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Freight Forwarding Market Share, By Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.2. North America
8.2.1. North America Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.2. U.S.
8.2.2.1. U.S. Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.3. Canada
8.2.3.1. Canada Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.4. Mexico
8.2.4.1. Mexico Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Europe Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. UK
8.3.2.1. UK Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.3. Germany
8.3.3.1. Germany Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.4. France
8.3.4.1. France Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.4.1. Asia Pacific Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. China
8.4.2.1. China Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.3. India
8.4.3.1. India Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.4. Japan
8.4.4.1. Japan Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.5. Australia
8.4.5.1. Australia Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.6. South Korea
8.4.6.1. South Korea Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Latin America Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Brazil
8.5.2.1. Brazil Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. MEA
8.6.1. MEA Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. UAE
8.6.2.1. UAE Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.3. KSA
8.6.3.1. KSA Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.4. South Africa
8.6.4.1. South Africa Freight Forwarding Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Company Market Positioning
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Profile Coverage
9.4.1.1. Participant's Overview
9.4.1.2. Financial Performance
9.4.1.3. Application Benchmarking
9.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.4.2. Companies Covered
9.4.2.1. Kuehne+Nagel
9.4.2.2. Deutsche Post AG
9.4.2.3. DB Schenker
9.4.2.4. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
9.4.2.5. CEVA Freight forwarding
9.4.2.6. DSV
9.4.2.7. FedEx
9.4.2.8. Uber Technologies, Inc.
9.4.2.9. United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
9.4.2.10. NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS
List of Tables [89]
List of Figures [63]
Companies Featured
- Kuehne+Nagel Deutsche Post AG DB Schenker Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. CEVA Freight forwarding DSV FedEx Uber Technologies, Inc. United Parcel Service of America, Inc. NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS
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