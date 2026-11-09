Freight Forwarding Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Global Trade And E-Commerce Drive Growth To USD 340.08 Billion At A 5.4% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Freight Forwarding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Mode of Transports, Customer Type, Service, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Freight Forwarding Market to Reach USD 340.08 Billion by 2033

The global freight forwarding market was valued at an estimated USD 225.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 340.08 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by globalization, rising international trade, e-commerce expansion, and increasingly complex supply chain requirements.

Businesses are extending their operations across borders to source raw materials, components, and finished goods while serving customers in multiple markets. This continued globalization is increasing demand for efficient freight forwarding services that can coordinate international transportation, customs procedures, regulatory compliance, warehousing, and delivery.

International commerce involves different customs requirements, transportation networks, legal frameworks, and geographic conditions. Freight forwarders help businesses manage these challenges by coordinating with shipping lines, airlines, trucking companies, customs authorities, warehouse operators, and other supply chain participants. Their ability to plan routes, select suitable modes of transport, manage documentation, and monitor shipments is becoming increasingly important as global supply chains grow more interconnected.

The rapid development of online retail and digital marketplaces is another major factor shaping global freight forwarding market growth. E-commerce businesses frequently source products from manufacturers in different countries and distribute them through regional fulfillment centers, warehouses, and direct-to-consumer delivery networks. This operating model requires reliable international logistics capabilities and coordinated movement across air, maritime, road, and rail transportation.

Freight forwarding providers support online retailers by managing cross-border shipping, customs clearance, regulatory obligations, packaging, warehousing, and final distribution. They also help businesses optimize transportation routes and choose appropriate shipping methods based on delivery schedules, shipment volumes, product requirements, and cost considerations. As consumers expect broader product availability and faster delivery, e-commerce companies are placing greater emphasis on flexible and responsive logistics partnerships.

The report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and analyzes freight forwarding industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market assessment covers mode of transport, customer type, service, application, and region.

Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Road

Maritime

Rail Air

Customer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



B2B B2C

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Transportation & Warehousing

Value Added Services

Packaging Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Retail & e-commerce

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Media & Entertainment

Industrial & Manufacturing

Oil & Gas Others

Retail & e-commerce is expected to remain an important application area as online merchants expand international sourcing and distribution operations. Industrial & Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, and Oil & Gas also require specialized freight forwarding services due to sector-specific transportation, handling, timing, and compliance requirements.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East & Africa: KSA, UAE, and South Africa

The regional analysis evaluates established and emerging logistics markets, including major manufacturing centers, consumer economies, trade corridors, and e-commerce hubs. Growth opportunities are closely linked to cross-border trade volumes, transportation infrastructure, supply chain investment, customs modernization, and demand for integrated logistics services. As companies pursue greater supply chain visibility, resilience, and delivery efficiency, freight forwarding providers are positioned to play a central role in supporting international commerce through 2033.

Key Attributes:

