OI Shareholder Alert: O-I Glass, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allegations Focus on European Energy-Cost and Competitive Pressure Representations. The lawsuit asserts management called a $150 million 2026 energy reset "one and done" while pressures in Europe allegedly continued to build.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) of a pending securities class action involving alleged European energy cost misstatements at the glass packaging maker. Class Period: March 14, 2025 through July 28, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Management told investors that a $150 million European energy cost step-up for 2026 was "pretty much a kind of a one and done." Less than three months later, the Company cited higher global energy costs and additional European price pressure when it revised its 2026 guidance. OI shares later fell about 15% when that guidance was cut again, and the Court has set December 28, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, including what energy will cost in Europe once favorable contracts expire. The lawsuit asserts O-I Glass reassured the market about its energy costs and European pricing while those pressures allegedly persisted," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

Alleged European Energy Cost Exposure: A Glass Packaging Securities Concern

As alleged, management described European net price headwinds during 2025 as "front-end loaded." On a July 2025 call, management also said that "[e]nergy prices have moderated." By February 2026, management told analysts the Company was "substantially contracted on our energy exposure in 2026 in Europe" and "confident about the $150 million."

Energy Contract Expirations in European Glass Packaging



According to management's February 2026 remarks, multiyear European energy contracts with low rates set before the Russia-Ukraine war expired at the end of 2025.

Management characterized the resulting 2026 energy cost increase as a largely one-time reset.

Throughout 2025, management linked lower European net price to "competitive pressures and excess capacity."

In July 2025, management said it saw "Europe probably stabilizing in the second half of the year." On April 28, 2026, the Company revised its 2026 guidance and pointed to "higher global energy costs" and "additional net price pressure in Europe."



What Management Allegedly Knew About Europe

The action claims management's 2026 outlook was set too high because it did not reflect the competitive and energy-cost pressures allegedly building in Europe after the favorable contracts expired. As alleged, these adverse facts went undisclosed, and shareholders bought OI stock at artificially inflated prices until the Company substantially reduced its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until December 28, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OI Lawsuit

Q: How much did OI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15% after the Company disclosed second quarter 2026 results, substantially reduced its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance, and realigned its 2027 Investor Day financial targets. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the OI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges O-I Glass made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding its 2026 financial outlook, the progress of its Fit to Win initiative, and the competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations. When the Company announced second quarter 2026 results, substantially reduced its 2026 guidance, and realigned its 2027 Investor Day targets, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the OI class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Western Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do OI investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my OI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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