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Global Shipment Tracking Platform Market Size, Share And Trends, 2026-2033 E-Commerce And Real-Time Visibility Propel Growth To USD 8.89 Billion At 11.8% CAGR


Date: 2026-11-09 10:16:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Real-time visibility, IoT-enabled tracking and integrated logistics platforms help reduce delays, manage risk, improve efficiency and strengthen customer satisfaction.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Shipment Tracking Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shipment tracking platform market was valued at an estimated USD 3.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.89 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 11.8% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing demand for supply chain visibility, continued e-commerce growth, and the need for more efficient logistics operations.

Real-time supply chain visibility remains a primary market growth driver. Organizations across industries are adopting shipment tracking platforms to monitor cargo, anticipate disruptions, reduce delays, and improve logistics decision-making. Advanced platforms provide end-to-end visibility into shipment status and location, enabling businesses to increase operational efficiency and respond more effectively to rising customer expectations for reliable, timely delivery.

Adoption of GPS, RFID, IoT sensors, and digital logistics platforms is also strengthening the shipment tracking platform market. These technologies support continuous monitoring and improve the accuracy, reliability, and completeness of shipment data. By consolidating transportation information, shipment tracking solutions help businesses manage deliveries, reduce uncertainty, optimize logistics performance, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Regulatory requirements related to shipment documentation, cargo safety, environmental compliance, data protection, and cross-border trade are influencing platform development and adoption. Businesses require greater transparency and traceability to maintain accurate records, demonstrate compliance, and improve audit readiness. As regulatory obligations become more complex, shipment tracking platforms are expected to play an increasingly important role in supply chain governance.

Investment activity is accelerating as technology providers expand their transportation visibility capabilities. In January 2025, Shippeo raised USD 30 million from Woven Capital Management Company, LLC, bringing its total funding to more than USD 140 million. The investment is intended to support Shippeo's expansion in North America and the Asia Pacific and enhance its real-time transportation visibility platform. Its technology provides shipment tracking across multiple transport modes, helping companies strengthen supply chain resilience, manage transportation risks, improve decision-making, and reduce carbon emissions.

Despite favorable growth prospects, reliance on manual data entry and disconnected systems remains a significant industry challenge. Limited integration can produce fragmented or inconsistent information, reducing the accuracy of shipment and inventory data. These issues restrict real-time visibility, slow decision-making, increase error risks, and make it more difficult to provide complete, up-to-date delivery information. Businesses with complex supply chains may therefore prioritize integrated shipment tracking platforms that connect transportation, inventory, carrier, and customer data.

Report scope and segmentation

The report forecasts shipment tracking platform market revenue at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Software
  • Standalone Tracking Platforms
  • Integrated Logistics/TMS Platforms
  • Multi-Carrier Shipping Platforms
  • Post-Purchase Experience Platforms
  • Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP)
  • Services
  • Professional Services
  • Managed Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Cloud-based
  • Hybrid
  • On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprises

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Retail & E-commerce
  • Third-Party Logistics (3PL) & Contract Logistics
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
  • Automotive
  • Freight Forwarding & Shipping
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, and France
  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia
  • Latin America: Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

The market outlook indicates sustained demand for integrated, data-driven shipment tracking technology as organizations modernize logistics networks. Providers that deliver accurate real-time insights, broad carrier connectivity, regulatory support, and scalable deployment options are positioned to benefit from ongoing digital transformation across retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, freight forwarding, and third-party logistics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 130
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.69 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.89 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Information Procurement
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Methodology
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Shipment Tracking Platform Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Shipment Tracking Platform Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers
3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers
3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution
3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political landscape
3.3.2.2. Economic landscape
3.3.2.3. Social landscape
3.3.2.4. Technological landscape
3.3.2.5. Environmental landscape
3.3.2.6. Legal landscape
Chapter 4. Shipment Tracking Platform Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Shipment Tracking Platform Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Software
4.3.1. Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Standalone Tracking Platforms
4.3.2.1. Standalone Tracking Platforms Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.3. Integrated Logistics/TMS Platforms
4.3.3.1. Integrated Logistics/TMS Platforms Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.4. Multi-Carrier Shipping Platforms
4.3.4.1. Multi-Carrier Shipping Platforms Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.5. Post-Purchase Experience Platforms
4.3.5.1. Post-Purchase Experience Platforms Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3.6. Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP)
4.3.6.1. Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP) Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Services
4.4.1. Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Professional Services
4.4.2.1. Professional Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3. Managed Services
4.4.3.1. Managed Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Shipment Tracking Platform Market: Deployment Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Shipment Tracking Platform Market: Deployment Mode Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Cloud-based
5.3.1. Cloud-based Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Hybrid
5.4.1. Hybrid Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. On-Premises
5.5.1. On-Premises Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Shipment Tracking Platform Market: Organization Size Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Shipment Tracking Platform Market: Organization Size Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. SMEs
6.3.1. SMEs Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Large enterprises
6.4.1. Large enterprises Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Shipment Tracking Platform Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Shipment Tracking Platform Market: End User Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Retail & e-commerce
7.3.1. Retail & E-commerce Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Third-Party Logistics (3PL) & contract logistics
7.4.1. Third-Party Logistics (3PL) & Contract Logistics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Manufacturing
7.5.1. Manufacturing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
7.6.1. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Automotive
7.7.1. Automotive Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.8. Freight Forwarding & Shipping
7.8.1. Freight Forwarding & Shipping Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.9. Others
7.9.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Shipment Tracking Platform Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Shipment tracking platform market Share, By Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.2. North America
8.2.1. North America Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.2. U.S.
8.2.2.1. U.S. Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.3. Canada
8.2.3.1. Canada Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.2.4. Mexico
8.2.4.1. Mexico Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Europe Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. UK
8.3.2.1. UK Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.3. Germany
8.3.3.1. Germany Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.4. France
8.3.4.1. France Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.4.1. Asia Pacific Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. China
8.4.2.1. China Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.3. Japan
8.4.3.1. Japan Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.4. India
8.4.4.1. India Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.5. Australia
8.4.5.1. Australia Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.6. South Korea
8.4.6.1. South Korea Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Latin America Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Brazil
8.5.2.1. Brazil Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Middle East and Africa
8.6.1. Middle East and Africa Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. KSA
8.6.2.1. KSA Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.3. UAE
8.6.3.1. UAE Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.4. South Africa
8.6.4.1. South Africa Shipment Tracking Platform Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Company Market Positioning
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. project44
9.4.2. Etihad Airways.
9.4.3. Pinnacle Freight Services
9.4.4. Shippo
9.4.5. FourKites, Inc.
9.4.6. ShippyPro
9.4.7. Auctane, Inc.
9.4.8. Narvar Inc.
9.4.9. Sendcloud
9.4.10. Tradlinx Inc.
9.5. Company Profile Coverage
9.5.1. Participant's Overview
9.5.2. Financial Performance
9.5.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [108]
List of Figures [67]
Companies Featured

  • project44
  • Etihad Airways.
  • Pinnacle Freight Services
  • Shippo
  • FourKites, Inc.
  • ShippyPro
  • Auctane, Inc
  • Narvar Inc.
  • Sendcloud
  • Tradlinx Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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