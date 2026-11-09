Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 10, 2026 In Fuelcell Energy, Inc. Lawsuit - FCEL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Institutional holders of FuelCell Energy are being notified that a securities class action alleges the Company did not disclose that its manufacturing capacity was inadequate to produce at the rate required under its Fit Energy purchase agreement, leaving per-unit product costs above contractual pricing

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

FCEL shares declined 15.69%, or $2.68 per share, in a single session on September 2, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. For a fund holding 500,000 shares, that one-day repricing corresponds to roughly $1.34 million of position value. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by November 10, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The pleading asserts that FuelCell's public statements during the Class Period did not disclose that its manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the capital equipment purchase agreement with Fit Energy USA LP. As averred, the resulting shortfall drove higher product costs and manufacturing overhead and made contract-related charges reasonably likely, conditions the complaint charges were a known trend affecting profitability.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Pension plans, endowments, and asset managers that accumulated FCEL positions during the Class Period may wish to document the effect of the alleged misstatements on their holdings. Fiduciaries frequently treat evaluation of securities litigation claims as part of ordinary plan asset administration rather than as discretionary litigation activity.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Funds that purchased FCEL between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026 may hold claims regardless of whether the shares are still held.

ERISA and public pension fiduciaries are generally expected to identify, document, and assess portfolio losses arising from alleged securities violations.

Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of counsel selection, litigation strategy, and settlement decisions.

Courts typically favor the movant with the largest documented financial interest that also satisfies adequacy and typicality requirements.

Absent class members retain the ability to participate in any eventual recovery without seeking appointment. A loss assessment can be prepared from trade blotters or custodian records at no cost to the institution.



"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, particularly where the alleged omissions concern production capacity and cost absorption that sophisticated holders price directly into their models. The allegations here concern information that a fiduciary would ordinarily consider material to a FuelCell position." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FCEL Lawsuit

Q: When did FuelCell Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from June 24, 2026 to September 1, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the FCEL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the FCEL lawsuit? A: The complaint names FuelCell Energy, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives, CEO Jason B. Few and CFO Michael S. Bishop.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do FCEL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FCEL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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