Alpharus Health Offers Mental Health Care For Adolescents Across Illinois

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In-person care in Bloomington and Peoria, virtual therapy available statewide.

Chicago, IL, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpharus Health is expanding its outpatient mental health services to adolescents ages 12-17, offering in-person care at its Bloomington and Peoria locations and virtual therapy to adolescents who reside in Illinois. The expansion comes as families across the country continue to face growing needs for accessible adolescent mental health care.

Alpharus Health is committed to making adolescent mental health treatment accessible to as many people as possible by accepting most major insurance plans, self-pay, financing plans, Medicaid, and Medicaid managed care plans. Treatment programs are individualized for each patient and care is provided by licensed mental health professionals.

According to a 2024 Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) report on adolescent mental and behavioral health, 5.3 million American adolescents ages 12-17 had a diagnosed mental health condition in 2023. The report also showed that anxiety was the most prevalent condition, followed by depression and behavior issues. As the need for youth mental health services continues to grow, Alpharus Health is investing in this expansion of adolescent mental health services with the addition of a partnership with an adolescent psychiatry practice.

"Young people continue to face significant mental health challenges, and families don't always know where to turn for care," said Jim Scarpace, Community Division President at Alpharus Health. "By expanding our services to adolescents, we're making it easier for families to connect with compassionate, high-quality mental health care. Virtual therapy allows us to reach adolescents throughout Illinois, while families in Bloomington and Peoria also have the option of receiving care in person."

The adolescent program builds on Alpharus Health's growing mental health services and its commitment to making high-quality behavioral health care easier to access throughout Illinois. Adolescents can access compassionate, professional mental health support from a licensed mental health therapist and medication management or psychiatric care from a trained adolescent psychiatrist through Alpharus Health's new program.

For those seeking mental health care for themselves or a loved one, please visit or call 877-505-4673 to speak with an Alpharus Health team member.

About Alpharus Health

Alpharus Health, formerly Gateway Foundation, is a national nonprofit behavioral health provider dedicated to helping people build healthier lives. Drawing on nearly 60 years of experience, Alpharus Health delivers comprehensive substance use and mental health treatment rooted in compassion, access, innovation, and clinical excellence. From community facilities in multiple states and in-custody treatment programs across the country, Alpharus Health provides life-changing care to people, families, and communities. Alpharus Health is All For Healing.

CONTACT: Pedro Acosta Alpharus Health 773-848-3478...