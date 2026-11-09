Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 10, 2026 In Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Lawsuit - LINC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Lincoln Educational Services told investors it was investing in "people and processes" to drive superior outcomes while its admissions pipeline allegedly failed to convert enrolled students into actual student starts, a gap that surfaced when LINC shares fell 24.93% in a single session

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

LINC shares fell $10.22 per share, or 24.93%, in one trading session on unusually heavy volume after the Company reported that second quarter student starts grew approximately 1% while enrollment grew approximately 9%. One quarter earlier, the Company had reported student start growth of 19.5%. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by November 10, 2026.

Student Start Conversion at the Center of the Education Securities Fraud Allegations

Student starts, not enrollments, are what drive revenue at a career-focused education provider. According to the lawsuit, the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting enrolled students into students who actually attended class, producing a widening gap between reported enrollment growth and reported starts. On August 10, 2026, the Company disclosed that "fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class" and that it had "observed changes in the student decision-making process that affected conversion from enrollment to start."

How the Alleged Conversion Gap Affected Reported Growth

First quarter 2026 revenue of $144.0 million was attributed in the Company's own quarterly report to an 18.2% increase in average student population "driven by 19.5% start growth." The complaint alleges that investors were never told the conversion mechanism behind that headline figure was deteriorating, even as full-year student start growth guidance of 10% to 14% was raised in May and reiterated in August following the shortfall.

Key Conversion Allegations for Shareholders



Enrollment reportedly grew approximately 9% in the second quarter of 2026 while student starts increased only approximately 1%.

The lawsuit contends the admissions process was not effectively converting enrolled students into actual starts throughout the Class Period.

Management stated on May 11, 2026 that the Company was "investing in people and processes to continuously drive superior outcomes."

Lower start volume contributed to a higher cost per start, the Company acknowledged on August 10, 2026. The complaint alleges positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.



"This case presents important questions about conversion and enrollment disclosure obligations in the career education sector. The complaint alleges shareholders were told investments in people and processes were driving superior outcomes while enrolled students allegedly were not converting into starts." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LINC Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the LINC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased LINC stock or securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the LINC lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 10, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did LINC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.93%, a decline of $10.22 per share, after the Company disclosed that second quarter student starts increased only about 1% despite enrollment growth of approximately 9%, as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do LINC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my LINC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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