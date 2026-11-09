Global Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Biologics Demand Fuels 18.4% CAGR And A USD 16 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$16 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Assumptions
1.2.1. Estimates and forecast timeline
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased database
1.3.2. internal database
1.3.3. Secondary sources
1.3.4. Primary research
1.4. Information or Data Analysis
1.4.1. Data analysis models
1.5. Market Formulation & Validation
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamic
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.3. Case Studies Insights
3.4. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Swot Analysis
3.5. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis
4.1. Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market: Type Movement Analysis
4.2. Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market: Type Segment Dashboard
4.3. Membrane Filtration
4.3.1. Membrane Filtration Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Tangential flow filtration
4.3.3. Direct Flow Filtration (DFF) /Dead-end filtration /Normal flow filtration
4.4. Depth Filtration
4.4.1. Depth Filtration Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Centrifugation
4.5.1. Centrifugation Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Others Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Product Business Analysis
5.1. Single-use filtration assemblies market: Product Movement Analysis
5.2. Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market: Product Segment Dashboard
5.3. Filters
5.3.1. Filter Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Cartridges
5.4.1. Cartridges Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Membranes
5.5.1. Membrane Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Manifold
5.6.1. Manifold Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Cassettes
5.7.1. Cassettes Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Syringes
5.8.1. Syringes Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.9. Others
5.9.1. Others Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis
6.1. Single-use filtration assemblies market: Application Movement Analysis
6.2. Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market: Application Segment Dashboard
6.3. Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market
6.3.1. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Bioprocessing/Biopharmaceuticals Market
6.4.1. Bioprocessing/Biopharmaceutical Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Laboratory Use
6.5.1. Laboratory Use Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis
7.1. Single-use filtration assemblies market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033
7.2. North America
7.2.1. North America Single-use filtration assemblies Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.2.2. U.S.
7.2.3. Canada
7.2.4. Mexico
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. Europe Single-use filtration assemblies market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.3.2. Germany
7.3.3. UK
7.3.4. France
7.3.5. Italy
7.3.6. Spain
7.3.7. Denmark
7.3.8. Sweden
7.3.9. Norway
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.4.1. Asia-Pacific Single-use filtration assemblies market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4.2. Japan
7.4.3. China
7.4.4. India
7.4.5. South Korea
7.4.6. Australia
7.4.7. Thailand
7.5. Latin America
7.5.1. Latin America Single-use filtration assemblies market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. Brazil
7.5.3. Argentina
7.6. MEA
7.6.1. MEA Single-use filtration assemblies market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6.2. South Africa
7.6.3. Saudi Arabia
7.6.4. UAE
7.6.5. Kuwait
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2. Strategy Mapping
8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
8.4. Company Profiles/Listing
8.4.1. Sartorius AG
8.4.2. 3M Purification
8.4.3. Danaher
8.4.4. Repligen Corporation
8.4.5. Merck KGaA
8.4.6. Cellab
8.4.7. Medela
8.4.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
8.4.9. MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC.
8.4.10. DrM, Dr. Mueller AG
List of Tables [95]
List of Figures [90]
Companies Featured
- Sartorius AG 3M Purification Danaher Repligen Corporation Merck KGaA Cellab Medela Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC. DrM, Dr. Mueller AG
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