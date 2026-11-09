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Global Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Biologics Demand Fuels 18.4% CAGR And A USD 16 Billion Opportunity


Date: 2026-11-09 10:16:51

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cut capital and operating costs with pre-sterilized, single-use filtration that speeds turnaround, reduces downtime and contamination, and lowers water and energy use.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Product, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use filtration assemblies market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 18.4% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by the rising adoption of single-use technologies, expanding biologics production, and increasing demand for cost-efficient, contamination-free filtration solutions across pharmaceutical manufacturing, bioprocessing, and laboratory applications.

Single-use technologies transform bioprocessing operations

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly replacing stainless-steel systems with disposable alternatives to improve operational efficiency and reduce capital expenditure. Single-use filtration assemblies eliminate cleaning, sterilization, and validation requirements between production cycles, enabling faster turnaround times and limiting operational downtime. These advantages are particularly important in multi-product facilities, clinical-scale manufacturing, and production environments requiring frequent process changes.

Flexibility and scalability are also strengthening adoption as manufacturers expand biologics pipelines and invest in personalized therapies. Single-use filtration assemblies can support changing production volumes while reducing the infrastructure requirements associated with conventional systems. Their capacity to lower contamination risks, water consumption, and energy use aligns with regulatory expectations and corporate sustainability objectives.

Sterility and quality assurance support market demand

Stringent requirements for sterile drug manufacturing are increasing demand for reliable filtration technologies. Regulatory authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, maintain rigorous standards for aseptic processing, product quality, and contamination control. Pre-sterilized, disposable filtration assemblies help manufacturers address these requirements while avoiding complex cleaning and revalidation procedures.

The growing emphasis on quality-by-design (QbD) and good manufacturing practices (GMP) is further accelerating the use of single-use systems. These solutions provide improved traceability, consistent process performance, and reduced human intervention. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies prioritize batch consistency, manufacturing agility, and efficient regulatory submissions, demand for ready-to-use filtration assemblies is expected to remain strong.

Market segmentation and revenue analysis

The report provides revenue forecasts and evaluates market trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The global single-use filtration assemblies market is analyzed by type, application, product, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Membrane Filtration
  • Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF)
  • Ultra/Diafiltration
  • Micro-Filtration
  • Direct Flow Filtration (DFF) /Dead-end Filtration /Normal Flow Filtration
  • Depth Filtration
  • Centrifugation
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing
  • Bioprocessing/Biopharmaceuticals
  • Laboratory Use

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Filters
  • Cartridges
  • Membranes
  • Manifold
  • Cassettes
  • Syringes
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic value of the report

The report offers comprehensive market intelligence to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and regional expansion strategies. It assesses major market segments, geographic performance, growth opportunities, emerging trends, and the presence of key industry participants.

  • Detailed market analysis across major products, applications, filtration types, and regions
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and business planning
  • Evaluation of trends and growth drivers influencing future demand
  • Competitive strategy and market share analysis
  • Identification of potential revenue opportunities
  • Actionable insights for strategic decision-making
  • Coverage of product innovation and industry developments

By combining market forecasts with competitive and segment-level analysis, the report helps pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and other stakeholders evaluate opportunities in the rapidly expanding single-use filtration assemblies market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Assumptions
1.2.1. Estimates and forecast timeline
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased database
1.3.2. internal database
1.3.3. Secondary sources
1.3.4. Primary research
1.4. Information or Data Analysis
1.4.1. Data analysis models
1.5. Market Formulation & Validation
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamic
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.3. Case Studies Insights
3.4. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Swot Analysis
3.5. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis
4.1. Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market: Type Movement Analysis
4.2. Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market: Type Segment Dashboard
4.3. Membrane Filtration
4.3.1. Membrane Filtration Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Tangential flow filtration
4.3.3. Direct Flow Filtration (DFF) /Dead-end filtration /Normal flow filtration
4.4. Depth Filtration
4.4.1. Depth Filtration Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Centrifugation
4.5.1. Centrifugation Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Others Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Product Business Analysis
5.1. Single-use filtration assemblies market: Product Movement Analysis
5.2. Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market: Product Segment Dashboard
5.3. Filters
5.3.1. Filter Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Cartridges
5.4.1. Cartridges Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Membranes
5.5.1. Membrane Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Manifold
5.6.1. Manifold Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Cassettes
5.7.1. Cassettes Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Syringes
5.8.1. Syringes Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.9. Others
5.9.1. Others Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis
6.1. Single-use filtration assemblies market: Application Movement Analysis
6.2. Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market: Application Segment Dashboard
6.3. Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market
6.3.1. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Bioprocessing/Biopharmaceuticals Market
6.4.1. Bioprocessing/Biopharmaceutical Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Laboratory Use
6.5.1. Laboratory Use Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis
7.1. Single-use filtration assemblies market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033
7.2. North America
7.2.1. North America Single-use filtration assemblies Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.2.2. U.S.
7.2.3. Canada
7.2.4. Mexico
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. Europe Single-use filtration assemblies market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.3.2. Germany
7.3.3. UK
7.3.4. France
7.3.5. Italy
7.3.6. Spain
7.3.7. Denmark
7.3.8. Sweden
7.3.9. Norway
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.4.1. Asia-Pacific Single-use filtration assemblies market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4.2. Japan
7.4.3. China
7.4.4. India
7.4.5. South Korea
7.4.6. Australia
7.4.7. Thailand
7.5. Latin America
7.5.1. Latin America Single-use filtration assemblies market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. Brazil
7.5.3. Argentina
7.6. MEA
7.6.1. MEA Single-use filtration assemblies market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6.2. South Africa
7.6.3. Saudi Arabia
7.6.4. UAE
7.6.5. Kuwait
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2. Strategy Mapping
8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
8.4. Company Profiles/Listing
8.4.1. Sartorius AG
8.4.2. 3M Purification
8.4.3. Danaher
8.4.4. Repligen Corporation
8.4.5. Merck KGaA
8.4.6. Cellab
8.4.7. Medela
8.4.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
8.4.9. MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC.
8.4.10. DrM, Dr. Mueller AG
List of Tables [95]
List of Figures [90]
Companies Featured

  • Sartorius AG
  • 3M Purification
  • Danaher
  • Repligen Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • Cellab
  • Medela
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC.
  • DrM, Dr. Mueller AG

For more information about this report visit

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