Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Everest Group, Ltd. Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 27, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Underwriting Remediation. The lawsuit contends Everest's casualty book relied on guaranteed cost programs, large auto fleet concentrations, and underpriced accounts until a sweeping cleanup ended with the transfer of renewal rights on roughly $2 billion in annual premiums to AIG.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG) securities of a pending insurance securities class action tied to alleged underwriting and remediation failures in the Company's U.S. casualty book, covering purchases between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025. YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

THE CASE: Plaintiffs allege that shareholders bore the cost when repairing Everest's U.S. casualty book required roughly $2.2 billion in reserve charges, a $1.2 billion adverse development cover on $5.4 billion of reserves, and the transfer to AIG of renewal rights on businesses generating approximately $2 billion in annual premiums. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by December 27, 2026.

Underwriting Remediation at the Core of These Insurance Securities Claims

A commercial insurer earns an underwriting profit only when earned premiums exceed incurred claims and expenses. In long-tail casualty lines, that math depends on pricing each account for social inflation, meaning the climbing verdicts, settlements, and legal costs that outpace ordinary inflation. As pleaded, Everest told investors it had strengthened underwriting and improved pricing to account for expected losses, while its book stayed concentrated in the very exposures it claimed to have reduced.

The action contends the portfolio carried large guaranteed cost programs, heavy concentrations in large commercial auto fleets, and a broad appetite for habitational, real estate, and leisure classes prone to social inflation. Weak feedback between claims, pricing, and reserving allegedly allowed underpriced accounts to keep renewing.

Renewal Rights Management and the AIG Transfer

The fix came account by account under a program the Company called its 1-Renewal Strategy, which included declining 37% of the North American casualty premiums presented for renewal in the third quarter of 2024. Even after that pruning, the book allegedly still required another round of reserve strengthening and outside protection against further adverse development before Everest transferred renewal rights on the affected businesses to AIG.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about how Everest's casualty portfolio was actually built. Plaintiffs allege that guaranteed cost programs and auto fleet concentrations sat inside a book shareholders were told had been carefully selected and adequately priced." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Alleged Remediation Impact by the Numbers



103.0%: Insurance segment combined ratio for 2023, versus 86.4% in Reinsurance, reported just before the Class Period began

37%: share of North American casualty premiums presented for renewal in the third quarter of 2024 that Everest declined to renew

$1.3 billion: U.S. casualty portion of the $1.7 billion reserve charge announced in January 2025

$478 million: net unfavorable prior year reserve development disclosed in October 2025

$5.4 billion: reserves covered by the $1.2 billion adverse development agreement $2 billion: approximate annual premiums tied to renewal rights transferred to AIG

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered billions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until December 27, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EG Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the EG lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Everest Group, Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the discipline of its U.S. casualty underwriting, the adequacy of its pricing, its exposure to social inflation, and the sufficiency of its loss reserves during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed $478 million in net unfavorable prior year reserve development, a $1.2 billion adverse development cover, and the transfer of renewal rights on approximately $2 billion in annual premiums to AIG, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Everest Group, Ltd. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 8, 2024 to October 27, 2025. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the EG class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do EG investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my EG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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