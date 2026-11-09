Levi & Korsinsky Reminds AST Spacemobile Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 13, 2026 - ASTS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street reassessment: UBS cut its ASTS price target to $43.00 from $62.00 and Scotiabank moved to Sell with a $45.60 target, while a securities class action alleges AST SpaceMobile overstated the sufficiency of its capital position and the durability of its competitive lead in satellite direct-to-cellular service.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 4, 2025 and July 15, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Two sell-side downgrades preceded two of the steepest single-session declines of the Class Period. The complaint highlights that ASTS fell $3.86 per share, or 9.47%, to close at $36.91 on September 9, 2025 after UBS moved to Neutral, then fell $11.76 per share, or 12.06%, to close at $85.73 on January 7, 2026 after Scotiabank moved to Sell. The lead plaintiff deadline is November 13, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

Entering the Class Period, coverage indicated that AST was the only established space-based cellular broadband network for unmodified phones. UBS carried a Buy rating and a $62.00 target built on 2030 estimates of $3.6 billion in revenue and $2.9 billion in EBITDA, with FactSet consensus even higher at $3.7 billion and $2.7 billion. Scotiabank rated the shares Sector Perform.

Analyst Coverage Timeline



September 8, 2025: UBS downgraded ASTS to Neutral from Buy and cut its price target to $43.00 from $62.00, citing Starlink's $19 billion acquisition of EchoStar S-Band spectrum, which it said "fortifies its position in the space to cellular market and increases risk for ASTS."

UBS lowered 2030 revenue estimates to $3.0 billion from $3.6 billion and 2030 EBITDA to $2.4 billion from $2.9 billion, assuming roughly 30% capacity utilization rather than about 35%.

January 6, 2026: Scotiabank downgraded ASTS to Sell and to Sector Underperform, setting a $45.60 target against a $97.60 share price and a $37 billion market capitalization.

Scotiabank noted AST was "[w]ithout yet a single retail customer" and pointed to "[e]vidence of slow user adoption in the U.S. and Japan," including early KDDI figures suggesting only 6% of its Japanese wireless base had subscribed. Analysts noted the contrast between the seven satellites AST had launched since 2017 and the 3,169 Starlink units orbited in 2025 alone.

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

Scotiabank's $45.60 target assumed 225 million paid subscribers by 2028 at an average of $2.92 per subscriber, a figure it called "on the bullish side," and placed fair value between $45 and $55 per share. The complaint alleges that management continued describing AST's funding and market position in favorable terms while adoption and capital needs were moving in the opposite direction.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Coverage that valued ASTS on multi-year subscriber and utilization assumptions was reset twice within four months, and the action alleges shareholders were not told what those assumptions were missing." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ASTS Lawsuit

Q: How much did ASTS stock drop? A: The complaint tracks a series of 5 declines: on September 9, 2025, the stock declined $3.86 per share (9.47%); on October 22, 2025, $7.26 per share (9.24%); on January 7, 2026, $11.76 per share (12.06%); on February 12, 2026, $14.70 per share (15.17%); and on July 16, 2026, the stock fell $11.30 per share (17.04%).

Q: What specific misstatements does the ASTS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AST SpaceMobile, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the sufficiency of its capital and liquidity position and the durability of its competitive position in the satellite direct-to-cellular market during the Class Period. When repeated $1.0 billion convertible note offerings and evidence of slow user adoption in the U.S. and Japan were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the ASTS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Midland/Odessa Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do ASTS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ASTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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