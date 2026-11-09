Biotech Ingredients Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 4.5 Billion As Sustainable Flavors, Fragrances, And Cosmetic Actives Drive 7.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock new revenue streams through sustainable bio-based ingredients, advanced fermentation and genetic engineering, backed by regional and competitive insights.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biotech Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biotech Ingredients Market to Reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2033 as Demand for Sustainable Products Accelerates

The global biotech ingredients market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.7 billion in 2026 to USD 4.5 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% from 2026 to 2033. Europe led the global market in 2025, accounting for 38.0% of total revenue.

Advances in genetic engineering, fermentation processes, and biocatalysis are improving the precision, quality, and efficiency of biotech ingredient production. These technologies support the development of complex molecules, including recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and growth factors, for pharmaceutical, cosmetic, personal care, and food applications.

Growing demand for sustainable and natural products is also strengthening the biotech ingredients market outlook. Ingredients derived from bacteria, yeast, and fungi can reduce dependence on synthetic chemicals and support lower-impact production methods. This trend is particularly significant in cosmetics and personal care, where consumers increasingly favor natural and organic formulations.

Bio-based chemicals such as lactic acid and succinic acid are gaining wider commercial relevance. Produced through biotechnological processes, including fermentation, these ingredients are used in bioplastics, detergents, personal care products, and other industrial applications. Their expanding use reflects continued investment in renewable feedstocks and more sustainable manufacturing systems.

Government funding, financial incentives, and favorable regulatory policies are further supporting market expansion. Public investment in biotechnology research is encouraging product innovation, while streamlined approval processes and clearer industry guidelines are helping companies integrate biotech ingredients into commercial portfolios. These measures are expected to accelerate adoption across multiple end-use sectors through 2033.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and evaluates industry trends and opportunities from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by product, flavor ingredient source, flavor ingredient product, flavor ingredient application, fragrance ingredient product, active cosmetic ingredient application, and region.



Products: Flavors, fragrances, and active cosmetic ingredients

Flavor ingredient sources: Bacteria, yeast, and filamentous fungi

Flavor ingredient products: Carbonyls, ketones, aldehydes, lactones, alcohols, and acids

Flavor ingredient applications: Dairy products, beverages, confectionery, and other applications

Fragrance ingredient products: Fine fragrances and toiletries Active cosmetic ingredient applications: Hair care, skin care, sun care, and makeup & color cosmetics

Regional Market Coverage



North America: U.S., Mexico, and Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore

Central & South America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia and South Africa

Europe's leading revenue share reflects the region's established biotechnology sector, regulatory support, and strong demand for sustainable ingredients. North America also represents an important market due to biotechnology investment, commercial production capacity, and the growing use of bio-based chemicals. Asia Pacific offers significant growth potential as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, cosmetics, and personal care manufacturers expand production and adopt advanced biotechnology platforms.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed biotech ingredients market analysis across major products, applications, sources, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning

Evaluation of emerging technologies, industry trends, and future growth opportunities

Competitive landscape insights covering market presence and strategic positioning

Analysis of product innovation and evolving commercial applications Actionable recommendations designed to support business development and revenue growth

The report provides market intelligence for manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate opportunities in the global biotech ingredients market. Its coverage of technology developments, sustainability priorities, regulatory support, competitive activity, and regional demand offers a foundation for informed strategic decision-making through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Biotech Ingredients Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Biotech Ingredients Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.4.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.4.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Biotech Ingredients Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Biotech Ingredients Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Flavors

4.3.1. Flavors Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Fragrances

4.4.1. Fragrances Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Active Cosmetic Ingredients

4.5.1. Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Biotech Ingredients Market: Flavor Ingredients Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Biotech Ingredients Market: Flavor Ingredients Source Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Bacteria

5.3.1. Bacteria Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Yeast

5.4.1. Yeast Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Filamentous Fungi

5.5.1. Filamentous Fungi Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Biotech Ingredients Market: Flavor Ingredients Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Biotech Ingredients Market: Flavor Ingredients Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Carbonyls

6.3.1. Carbonyls Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Ketones

6.3.2.1. Ketones Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Aldehydes

6.3.3.1. Aldehydes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Lactones

6.4.1. Lactones Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Alcohols

6.5.1. Alcohols Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Acids

6.6.1. Acids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Biotech Ingredients Market: Flavor Ingredients Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Biotech Ingredients Market: Flavor Ingredients Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Dairy Products

7.3.1. Dairy Products Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Beverages

7.4.1. Beverages Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Confectionery

7.5.1. Confectionary Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Biotech Ingredients Market: Fragrance Ingredients Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Biotech Ingredients Market: Fragrance Ingredients Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

8.3. Fine Fragrances

8.3.1. Fine Fragrances Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Toiletries

8.4.1. Toiletries Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Biotech Ingredients Market: Active Cosmetic Ingredients Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Biotech Ingredients Market: Active Cosmetic Ingredients Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

9.3. Hair Care

9.3.1. Hair Care Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Skin Care

9.4.1. Skin Care Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Sun Care

9.5.1. Sun Care Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Makeup & Color Cosmetics

9.6.1. Makeup & Color Cosmetics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Biotech Ingredients Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Biotech Ingredients Market Share, Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million

10.2. North America

10.2.1. North America Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.2.2. U.S.

10.2.2.1. U.S. Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.2.3. Mexico

10.2.3.1. Mexico Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.2.4. Canada

10.2.4.1. Canada Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Europe Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.2. UK

10.3.2.1. UK Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.3. France

10.3.3.1. France Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.4. Germany

10.3.4.1. Germany Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.5. Italy

10.3.5.1. Italy Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.6. Spain

10.3.6.1. Spain Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. Asia Pacific Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.2. China

10.4.2.1. China Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.3. India

10.4.3.1. India Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.4. Japan

10.4.4.1. Japan Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.5. South Korea

10.4.5.1. South Korea Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.6. Australia

10.4.6.1. Australia Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.7. Singapore

10.4.7.1. Singapore Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5. Central & South America

10.5.1. Central & South America Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.2. Brazil

10.5.2.1. Brazil Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.3. Argentina

10.5.3.1. Argentina Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. Middle East & Africa Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.2. Saudi Arabia

10.6.2.1. Saudi Arabia Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.3. South Africa

10.6.3.1. South Africa Biotech Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

11.2. Company Categorization

11.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

11.4. Company Profiles

11.4.1. Fermenta Biotech

11.4.1.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.1.2. Financial Performance

11.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.1.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.2. Titan Biotech Ltd.

11.4.2.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.2.2. Financial Performance

11.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.2.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.3. Conagen, Inc.

11.4.3.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.3.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.3.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.4. Advanced Biotech

11.4.4.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.5. Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

11.4.5.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.5.2. Financial Performance

11.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.5.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.6. Merck KGaA

11.4.6.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.6.2. Financial Performance

11.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.6.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.7. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

11.4.7.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.7.2. Financial Performance

11.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.7.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.8. Amyris

11.4.8.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.8.2. Financial Performance

11.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.8.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.9. dsm-firmenich

11.4.9.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.9.2. Financial Performance

11.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.9.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.10. Symrise

11.4.10.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.10.2. Financial Performance

11.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.10.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

11.4.11. Evonik Industries

11.4.11.1. Participant's Overview

11.4.11.2. Financial Performance

11.4.11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.11.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

Companies Featured



Fermenta Biotech Limited

Titan Biotech

Conagen, Inc.

Advanced Biotech

Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Merck KGaA

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Amyris

dsm-firmenich

Symrise Evonik Industries

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