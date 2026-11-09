DOCS Shareholder Alert: November 16, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Doximity, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims focus on alleged misrepresentations about Doximity's revenue growth and market share as the lawsuit contends that decelerating sales, contracting net income, and a shift in how pharmaceutical customers deployed advertising budgets were not disclosed to investors.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) securities of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of investors who acquired shares between August 8, 2024 and May 13, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

DOCS shares declined $8.29 per share (13%) on November 7, 2025, $5.59 per share (17%) on February 6, 2026, and a further $5.38 per share (23%), from a $23.39 close on May 13, 2026 to $18.01 on May 14, 2026. Investors have until November 16, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Subscription Mechanics Behind the Alleged Growth Shortfall

According to the complaint, Doximity generates nearly all of its revenue by selling marketing subscriptions to pharmaceutical companies and hospitals under a proprietary "cost-per-target" structure, in which customers purchase modules that reach a set number of platform members each month. The filing states that while the Company reported record engagement quarter after quarter, the subscription revenue those engagements were supposed to drive was allegedly decelerating.

The Alleged Shift in Customer Budget Deployment

On February 5, 2026, Doximity lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance and reported that sales growth had decelerated while net income contracted. On that call, the Company attributed the slowdown to customer buying patterns, telling analysts it had "heard from multiple customers, they deployed a lower percentage of their budget upfront," a change characterized as "an anomaly for this year" and "not something that we expect to continue." As set forth in the complaint, the pattern did not reverse: on May 13, 2026, the Company reported that it missed its already-reduced guidance and projected a significantly slower pace of growth for fiscal 2027.

Alleged Operational Impact by the Numbers



Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance was lowered on February 5, 2026, then missed outright on May 13, 2026.

Sales growth decelerated while net income contracted heading into the fiscal fourth quarter.

Net revenue retention stalled, which the lawsuit ties to an increasingly competitive market for physician-directed advertising.

Fiscal 2027 growth was projected at a materially slower pace than investors had been guided to expect.

Cost-per-target module subscriptions allegedly did not convert reported engagement records into the revenue growth management had described. The proposed Class covers common stock purchases from August 8, 2024 through May 13, 2026.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about how much of Doximity's revenue growth its advertising products were actually producing. When a company reports record engagement in the same period that subscription growth is allegedly slowing, shareholders are entitled to know which figure reflects the business." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until November 16, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DOCS Lawsuit

Q: How much did DOCS stock drop? A: The complaint alleges a connection between three drops: shares fell approximately 13%, or $8.29 per share, on November 7, 2025; a further roughly 17% decline, $5.59 per share, on February 6, 2026; and a third drop of about 23%, or $5.38 per share, on May 14, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the DOCS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Doximity made materially false or misleading statements regarding the impact of its Newsfeed product on revenue growth, its competitive position and market share, and its reliance on "light engagement" advertising methods such as banner ads and email newsletters during the Class Period. When the decelerating growth and reduced guidance were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Doximity allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from August 8, 2024 to May 13, 2026. The complaint alleges that multiple corrective disclosures events revealed information that caused significant stock declines.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my DOCS shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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