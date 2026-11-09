Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Shares Drop Following Sharp Reduction In TRYNGOLZA Sales Forecast Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating
On November 9, 2026, Ionis announced that it was lowering its 2026 TRYNGOLZA sales guidance from $100 million–$110 million to approximately $50 million, citing a slower-than-anticipated commercial launch.
Previously, Ionis had expressed confidence in TRYNGOLZA's commercial launch and its ability to achieve the Company's sales guidance. The November 9, 2026, disclosures raise questions concerning whether Ionis adequately disclosed adverse sales trends and commercialization challenges known to management during the third quarter.
On this news, the stock price of Ionis was down more than 25% during intraday trading on November 9, 2026.
Ionis (IONS) Investors: Contact Kehoe Law FirmIf you purchased or otherwise acquired Ionis securities and suffered financial losses, you are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, ..., ...
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