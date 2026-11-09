Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market Size And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 E-Commerce And Low-Emission Mandates Drive 19.9% CAGR To USD 139.41 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$33.69 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$139.41 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Information Procurement
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Methodology
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation
1.8. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. 2-Wheeler
4.3.1. 2-Wheeler Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. 3 Wheeler
4.4.1. 3 Wheeler Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. 4 Wheeler
4.5.1. 4 Wheeler Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market: Payload Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market: Payload Capacity Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Less than 50 Kg
5.3.1. Less than 50 Kg Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. 50 to 500 Kg
5.4.1. 50 to 500 Kg Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Above 500 Kg
5.5.1. Above 500 Kg Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Retail & E-commerce
6.3.1. Retail & E-commerce Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Food & Grocery Delivery
6.4.1. Food & Grocery Delivery Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
6.5.1. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Mails and Packages
6.6.1. Mails and Packages Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.2. North America
7.2.1. North America Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.2.2. U.S.
7.2.3. Canada
7.2.4. Mexico
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. Europe Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.3.2. UK
7.3.3. Germany
7.3.4. France
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.4.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4.2. China
7.4.3. Japan
7.4.4. India
7.4.5. South Korea
7.4.6. Australia
7.5. Latin America
7.5.1. Latin America Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. Brazil
7.6. Middle East and Africa
7.6.1. Middle East and Africa Electric Last Mile Delivery Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6.2. KSA
7.6.3. UAE
7.6.4. South Africa
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Company Market Positioning
8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Company Profiles/Listing
8.4.1. Last Mile Mobility (Mahindra Group)
8.4.2. GM Envolve
8.4.3. Ford Motor Company
8.4.4. GreenPower Motor Company
8.4.5. Workhorse
8.4.6. Star EV Corporation, USA
8.4.7. Rivian
8.4.8. Chevrolet
8.4.9. Gogoro Inc.
8.4.10. Honda
8.4.11. Tata Motors
List of Tables [76]
List of Figures [55]
Companies Featured
- Last Mile Mobility (Mahindra Group) GM Envolve Ford Motor Company GreenPower Motor Company Workhorse Star EV Corporation, USA Rivian Chevrolet Gogoro Inc. Honda Tata Motors
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