Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Qfin Holdings, Inc. Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 27, 2026 - QFIN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rights of U.S.-Listed ADS Holders: A securities action alleges that QFIN overstated its ability to withstand PRC regulatory changes. Although QFIN is headquartered in Shanghai and incorporated in the Cayman Islands, its American depositary shares trade on Nasdaq and are held by U.S. investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purchasers of Qfin Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) American depositary shares ("ADSs") between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026 may hold claims under U.S. federal securities law. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Submit your information or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Qfin ADSs closed at $9.35 on August 26, 2026, down $2.18, or 18.91%, from $11.53 one session earlier. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares, so the decline equals roughly $1.09 per underlying share. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by November 27, 2026.

Qfin ADS Investor Rights Follow the Nasdaq Listing

Qfin is a Cayman Islands corporation headquartered in Shanghai, but its ADSs trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, which in practical terms let investors who paid allegedly inflated prices seek damages from the Company and the officers who controlled its public statements. Plaintiffs contend that hundreds, if not thousands, of Qfin investors are located in the United States.

The Alleged Gap Behind the Claims

The action alleges that management portrayed the business as "resilient," "steady," and "stable" under new PRC loan facilitation rules while downplaying how severely those headwinds were already affecting results. On August 25, 2026, Qfin reported that second-quarter revenue fell 31.6% and net income fell 76.8% year-over-year, a result that included an unexpected RMB 500 million tax expense. The Company also guided to a 67% to 73% drop in third-quarter non-GAAP net income, and the lawsuit alleges these disclosures corrected earlier alleged misstatements.

"Investors who buy ADSs on a U.S. exchange are entitled to accurate disclosure, whether the issuer is headquartered in New York or Shanghai. The complaint alleges that Qfin's descriptions of its resilience did not reflect the regulatory pressure already weighing on its results. Class members should know that their rights do not depend on whether they still hold the securities." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Rights Qfin Class Members Retain



Eligibility depends on whether you purchased QFIN securities during the Class Period, not whether you still hold the ADSs today.

Serving as lead plaintiff is optional, and absent class members may still share in any court-approved recovery.

Purchases made on a U.S. exchange are generally covered regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Investors may choose their own counsel, and the court may consolidate related complaints under a single lead counsel. Reviewing eligibility carries no upfront cost, and any attorneys' fees are subject to court approval.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until November 27, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QFIN Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the QFIN investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased QFIN stock or securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did QFIN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 18.91%, a decline of $2.18 per American depositary share, after the Company disclosed second-quarter 2026 results showing a 31.6% year-over-year revenue decline, a 76.8% drop in net income that included an unexpected RMB 500 million tax expense, and third-quarter guidance projecting a 67% to 73% decline in non-GAAP net income. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the QFIN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do QFIN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if my QFIN losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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