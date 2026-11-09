China Digital Freight Forwarding Market - Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Market Set To Reach USD 18.88 Billion As Ebl, ESG, And E-Commerce Reshape Logistics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through ESG-certified routing, e-bills of lading, capacity optimization, live rate shopping, shipment pooling and smart-contract escrow.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Digital Freight Forwarding - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China digital freight forwarding market size is projected to increase from USD 5.24 billion in 2025 and USD 6.30 billion in 2026 to USD 18.88 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.07% between 2026 and 2031, supported by stronger demand for digital booking, real-time shipment visibility, electronic documentation, emissions tracking, and integrated freight financing.

ESG-Linked Freight Procurement Accelerates Digital Platform Adoption

Corporate purchasing policies increasingly require auditable emissions data, encouraging shippers to adopt digital freight forwarding platforms with carbon calculators and route optimization tools. China's dual-carbon pathway also requires state-owned groups to monitor Scope 3 logistics emissions. This is accelerating the use of digital dashboards that can allocate freight to lower-carbon rail services or coastal feeder routes.

The Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange launched voluntary logistics carbon credits in 2025, enabling freight forwarders to monetize efficiency improvements and return part of the value to customers. This model can strengthen customer loyalty while supporting verified sustainability targets. Platforms unable to certify emissions may face exclusion from high-value automotive and electronics tenders, particularly where exporters are exposed to EU carbon border requirements. Early adopters have also reported greater pricing tolerance for verified low-carbon routes.

Electronic Bills of Lading Improve Freight Settlement

The nationwide roll-out of electronic Bills of Lading under Ministry of Transport guidelines is another major driver of China digital freight forwarding market growth. Electronic Bills of Lading became mandatory in 2025, reducing average settlement times from ten days to less than forty-eight hours.

Blockchain registries help protect title integrity, reduce documentary fraud, and improve access to lower-cost working-capital finance. Digital freight forwarders can integrate eBL issuance into booking workflows, allowing exporters to manage shipment creation, financing, and title transfer through one interface. Interoperability under the ICC Digital Standards Initiative has also enabled Chinese eBLs to gain recognition across eighty-seven jurisdictions. However, limited IT readiness among smaller regional carriers is creating a two-speed market in which technology-enabled operators are better positioned to secure premium cargo.

Depot Congestion Challenges Schedule Reliability

Inland container-depot congestion remains a significant constraint. Depots in Ningbo and Shanghai frequently operate above 95% capacity, causing trucks to idle for six to eight hours and disrupting predictive estimated arrival times generated by booking platforms. These delays can weaken shipper confidence and encourage some customers to return to traditional forwarders that manage disruption through established carrier relationships.

Despite continued port automation, the China Ports and Harbours Association recorded an 18% increase in average dwell times during 2025. Digital platforms have limited authority to prioritize containers or fund additional yard capacity, restricting their ability to resolve this infrastructure bottleneck. Other important market factors include Port Community System integration for live berth and container data, Beidou-Enabled asset tracking for multimodal visibility, and rising cyber-insurance premiums for logistics SaaS providers.

Transportation and Enterprise Segment Insights

Sea freight represented 65.46% of the China digital freight forwarding market by transportation mode in 2025. Its leading position reflects the ability of digital platforms to consolidate smaller shipments into container flows, improve capacity utilization, and secure discounted backhauls. Air freight is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.27%, supported by faster electronic documentation and reduced administrative delays.

Live rate-shopping and instant booking are helping SME exporters make quicker purchasing decisions. Rail freight is gaining ground as China Railway Express adds cold-chain wagons, although customs fragmentation across twelve countries continues to limit adoption. Road freight remains essential for first- and last-mile connectivity, while Beidou tracking is improving visibility and reducing empty kilometers.

SMEs accounted for 60.14% of the market by enterprise size in 2025 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.00%. Cloud dashboards, mobile applications, shipment pooling, and digital trade finance are expanding access for businesses with limited in-house logistics resources. E-CNY smart-contract escrow can further improve cash flow by reducing working-capital lockup and dependence on costly factoring. Large enterprises continue to maintain direct carrier agreements while using digital freight forwarding platforms for spot overflow volumes, peak demand, and peripheral trade lanes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Mandatory ESG-linked freight procurement accelerating platform adoption

4.2.2 Nationwide roll-out of electronic Bills of Lading (eBL) under MoT guidelines

4.2.3 Port community system integration providing live berth & container data to forwarders

4.2.4 Beidou-enabled asset tracking enhancing multimodal shipment visibility

4.2.5 Rapid growth in China-LATAM cross-border e-commerce fuelling digital air-cargo bookings

4.2.6 Pilots of e-CNY smart-contract escrow shortening settlement cycles for SME shippers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Inland container-depot congestion undermining schedule reliability for digital bookings

4.3.2 Escalating cyber-insurance premiums for logistics SaaS providers

4.3.3 Provincial protectionism favouring local trucking alliances over national platforms

4.3.4 Ambiguous VAT rebate rules for cross-border digital services eroding profit margins

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Government Policies & Regulations

4.6 Technological Developments in the Market

4.7 Impact of Geopolitical Events on the Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Customers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value & Volume)

5.1 By Mode of Transportation

5.1.1 Ocean

5.1.2 Air

5.1.3 Road

5.1.4 Rail

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small & Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-use Industry

5.3.1 Manufacturing & Industrial

5.3.2 Retail & E-commerce

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Electronics & High-Tech

5.3.5 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

5.3.6 Agriculture & Perishables

5.3.7 Others

5.4 By Deployment Model

5.4.1 Cloud-Based Platforms

5.4.2 On-Premise Solutions

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 East China

5.5.2 South China

5.5.3 Central China

5.5.4 North China

5.5.5 Northeast China

5.5.6 Southwest China

5.5.7 Northwest China

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Full Truck Alliance (Manbang Group)

6.4.2 Flexport

6.4.3 DHL Global Forwarding (China)

6.4.4 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.4.5 SF Express (SF Freight)

6.4.6 Cainiao Logistics

6.4.7 JD Logistics

6.4.8 FOR-U Smart Freight

6.4.9 YouTrans

6.4.10 Cogoport

6.4.11 Freightos

6.4.12 ZTO Express

6.4.13 YunQuna

6.4.14 FreightBro

6.4.15 Sinotrans

6.4.16 Dimerco Express Group

6.4.17 Lalamove

6.4.18 DSV A/S

6.4.19 A.P. Moller-Maersk Logistics & Services

6.4.20 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

6.4.21 WICE Logistics*

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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