Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Fluence Energy, Inc. Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 27, 2026 - FLNC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Contract Manufacturing Ramp-Up Delays. The action contends Fluence Energy's production sites could not support fiscal 2026 volumes, pushing $400.0 million in deliveries into fiscal 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 of a pending securities class action centered on alleged contract manufacturing production delays at the energy storage company. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

THE CASE: Fluence cut its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook from a $3.4 billion midpoint to approximately $2.4 billion, a $1.0 billion reduction, and swung its adjusted EBITDA target from a $50.0 million midpoint to a loss of approximately $200.0 million. Approximately $400.0 million in project deliveries slid into fiscal 2027. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by November 27, 2026.

Fluence relies on third-party contract manufacturers to build its energy storage systems, a model its annual report describes as "capital light." The action contends that fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new facilities that were not completed, not operational, or not capable of producing at the volumes assumed.

How Contract Manufacturing Production Delays Allegedly Stalled Energy Storage Deliveries

Three production sites sit at the center of the case. The annual report acknowledged that an Arizona contract manufacturer, which commissioned a new facility in 2025, struggled to scale output due to labor availability and long workforce training lead times. On August 5, 2026, the Company attributed the $400.0 million delivery slippage to "production issues at a new international contract manufacturing facility" and construction delays at a new U.S. site.

The September 16, 2026 update cited continuing supply chain issues affecting U.S. production, including ramp-up delays at the Houston facility. Plaintiffs allege these capacity constraints, not customer demand, dictated how much backlog could ship in fiscal 2026.

Alleged Production Impact by the Numbers



First quarter fiscal 2026 GAAP gross profit margin of approximately 4.9%, down 6.5 percentage points year over year on "additional estimated costs on two projects"

Third quarter revenue of approximately $649.8 million, which the Company called "weaker than expected, primarily reflecting production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities"

Third quarter adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 5.9%, versus approximately 15.4% a year earlier, which the Company primarily tied to revenue delays

$400.0 million in project deliveries shifted from fiscal 2026 into fiscal 2027 Nine-month net loss of approximately $136.1 million through June 30, 2026, versus approximately $92.1 million a year earlier



Record Backlog, Stalled Output

Backlog climbed from approximately $5.3 billion to a record $6.4 billion between September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, even as production lagged.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the readiness of the factories Fluence relied on. Shareholders are entitled to understand how production capacity at the Arizona, Houston, and international sites was reflected in fiscal 2026 guidance," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until November 27, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FLNC Lawsuit

Q: How much did FLNC stock drop? A: The complaint tracks three successive declines. First, on February 5, 2026, shares reportedly declined $10.04, or approximately 34.63%, to close at $18.95 per share. Then, on August 6, 2026, shares fell a further $1.02 per share, or about 7.17%, to close at $13.21. The stock fell a final $1.39 per share, or about 15.36%, to close at just $7.66 per share on September 17, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FLNC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Fluence Energy made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding its ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance, which allegedly depended on new contract manufacturing facilities that were not completed, not operational, or not capable of producing at assumed volumes. When the Company disclosed production delays, $400.0 million in deliveries pushed into fiscal 2027, and reduced guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Fluence Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 24, 2025 to September 16, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures on February 4, 2026, August 5, 2026, and September 16, 2026 each revealed information that caused significant stock declines.

Q: What do FLNC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my FLNC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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