Thailand Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 E-Commerce And Cross-Border Demand Propel 7.11% CAGR And A USD 4.27 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Couriers boost ROI through surge automation, smart routing, dark stores, parcel lockers, bonded zones, and add-on packaging, insurance, and returns services.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is projected to increase from USD 2.82 billion in 2025 and USD 3.03 billion in 2026 to USD 4.27 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.11% from 2026 to 2031, supported by expanding e-commerce activity, live-stream shopping, faster delivery expectations, digital payments, and cross-border trade.

Social Commerce Accelerates Small-Parcel Volumes

Thailand's rapidly expanding social-commerce sector is reshaping parcel delivery patterns. TikTok Shop integrations with influencers frequently generate impulse purchases containing only 2-3 items per order. This trend fragments consolidated loads and increases per-parcel handling costs by approximately 25-30%. Evening sessions on Shopee Live can also create two-to-three-hour demand surges, prompting courier operators to use flexible staffing and automation to keep parcel dwell times below 90 minutes.

Thailand Post's alliances with eBay and Amazon are supporting the development of micro-fulfillment nodes within five-kilometer urban radii. These facilities reduce dependence on long-haul trunking while enabling denser and more efficient last-mile delivery routes. Government digital-trade incentives are also encouraging SMEs to adopt live-stream sales channels, although courier companies must continue adapting to evolving return-management and consumer-protection requirements.

Demand Grows for Sub-Two-Hour Delivery

Affluent households in Bangkok are willing to pay premiums of 50-100 baht for guaranteed two-hour delivery slots. To meet these expectations, logistics providers are positioning inventory closer to consumers through neighborhood dark stores and using real-time traffic data to improve route planning.

Quick-commerce platforms are also expanding beyond food delivery. Grab and Foodpanda now serve personal-care and pharmaceutical categories across 25 Bangkok districts. Meanwhile, J&T Express uses HSBC fintech tools to reduce cash-on-delivery settlement periods from seven days to 24 hours, improving merchant liquidity. Thailand's instant-payment infrastructure, which processes 14 billion transactions annually, enables real-time order confirmation but increases cybersecurity requirements for proof-of-delivery systems.

Free-Shipping Competition Pressures Courier Margins

Free-shipping campaigns remain a major restraint for the Thailand CEP market. Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop subsidize delivery at 3-5% of gross merchandise value, pressuring couriers to accept shipment fees of 15-25 baht when the full delivery cost is close to 30 baht. BEST Inc.'s FY 2023 losses in Thailand highlight the financial challenges associated with this pricing environment.

Operators are responding by expanding higher-value services such as packaging, insurance, and returns management, which can add 5-10 baht in revenue per shipment. Thailand Post has also balanced e-commerce delivery pressures through postal services and government contracts, contributing to 227% net-profit growth in Q1 2025.

Healthcare and E-Commerce Support Market Expansion

Healthcare parcel deliveries are forecast to register an 8.48% CAGR through 2031, driven by vaccine and pharmaceutical distribution under Thailand's universal-coverage expansion. However, cold-chain limitations outside tier-1 cities remain a barrier, with only 15-20% of provincial demand receiving compliant 2-8 C service.

E-commerce accounted for 35.71% of the market in 2025 and remains a central source of shipment demand despite free-shipping cost pressures. Financial services, manufacturing, and wholesale industries are also generating stable parcel volumes as supply chains diversify and Ministry of Industry cluster incentives support business activity.

International Parcel Delivery Outpaces Domestic Growth

International parcels represented 35.74% of the Thailand courier, express, and parcel market in 2025 and are projected to grow at a 7.72% CAGR. SMEs are increasingly using bonded e-commerce zones and ASEAN marketplace logistics to access regional customers. Deferred duty payments within Eastern Economic Corridor warehouses can release 30-40% of working capital, while Laos rail corridors reduce transit times from approximately two weeks by ocean to under one week.

Domestic deliveries retained a 64.26% market share in 2025, supported by live-streaming micro-shipments concentrated in Bangkok and secondary cities. Additional growth opportunities include government-sponsored bonded e-commerce zones, nationwide smart parcel locker and PUDO network deployment, and improved customs documentation. Blockchain pilots involving KEX-SF Express are designed to reduce customs errors, although bonded-zone benefits remain concentrated in Chonburi-Rayong-Chachoengsao, limiting access for some upcountry merchants. Legal uncertainty surrounding gig-rider labor classification also remains an operational concern for the sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Demographics

4.3 GDP Distribution by Economic Activity

4.4 GDP Growth by Economic Activity

4.5 Inflation

4.6 Economic Performance and Profile

4.6.1 Trends in E-Commerce Industry

4.6.2 Trends in Manufacturing Industry

4.7 Transport and Storage Sector GDP

4.8 Export Trends

4.9 Import Trends

4.10 Fuel Price

4.11 Logistics Performance

4.12 Infrastructure

4.13 Regulatory Framework

4.14 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.15 Market Drivers

4.15.1 Social-Commerce Live-Stream Boom Inflating Small-Parcel Traffic

4.15.2 Consumer Demand for Sub-Two-Hour Delivery Windows

4.15.3 Government-Sponsored Bonded E-Commerce Zones in the Eastern Economic Corridor

4.15.4 Nationwide Roll-Out of Smart Parcel Lockers and PUDO Networks

4.15.5 Cross-Border Parcel Growth as Thai SMEs Export via Regional Marketplaces

4.15.6 Uptake of AI-Powered Route Optimization Lowering Last-Mile Costs

4.16 Market Restraints

4.16.1 Free-Shipping Price Wars Compressing Operator Margins

4.16.2 Legal Ambiguity Over Gig-Rider Labour Classification

4.16.3 Limited Refrigerated Last-Mile Coverage Outside Tier-1 Cities

4.16.4 Urban Depot Congestion During Festival-Season Parcel Spikes

4.17 Technology Innovations in the Market

4.18 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.18.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.18.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.18.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.18.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.18.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Destination

5.1.1 Domestic

5.1.2 International

5.2 By Speed of Delivery

5.2.1 Express

5.2.2 Non-Express

5.3 By Business Model

5.3.1 Business-to-Business (B2B)

5.3.2 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

5.3.3 Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

5.4 By Shipment Weight

5.4.1 Heavy Weight Shipments

5.4.2 Light Weight Shipments

5.4.3 Medium Weight Shipments

5.5 By Mode of Transport

5.5.1 Air

5.5.2 Road

5.5.3 Others

5.6 By End User Industry

5.6.1 E-Commerce

5.6.2 Financial Services (BFSI)

5.6.3 Healthcare

5.6.4 Manufacturing

5.6.5 Primary Industry

5.6.6 Wholesale and Retail Trade (Offline)

5.6.7 Others

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Aqua Corporation (including Thai Parcel Public Company Limited)

6.4.2 BEST Inc.

6.4.3 CJ Logistics Corporation

6.4.4 DHL Group

6.4.5 FedEx

6.4.6 Flash Express

6.4.7 J&T Express

6.4.8 SCGJWD Group

6.4.9 Nim Express Company Ltd.

6.4.10 SF Express (KEX-SF)

6.4.11 Thailand Post

6.4.12 United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

6.4.13 Grab Holdings, Ltd.

6.4.14 Ninja Logistics

6.4.15 Aramex

6.4.16 LINE MAN Wongnai

6.4.17 Qxpress Thailand

6.4.18 DPX Logistics

6.4.19 Shopee Express

6.4.20 GDEX Group

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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