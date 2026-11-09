Alphabet Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL/GOOG) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On December 1, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged Gemini 3.5 Pro Launch Timeline Misrepresentations: the AI launch timeline securities fraud case claims that a June 2026 debut promised for Alphabet's flagship model allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Fifty-eight days separated a publicly stated June 2026 launch for Gemini 3.5 Pro, Alphabet's flagship artificial intelligence model, from a July 16, 2026 report that the model was "months behind schedule." Alphabet's Class A shares then fell 4.4%, or $16.46 per share, in a single session, a loss the AI launch timeline securities fraud complaint ties to alleged misstatements. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by December 1, 2026.

The AI Race Factor

Release timing for frontier AI models has become a closely watched signal of competitive standing among the largest technology companies. According to the lawsuit, the Company set a June 2026 window for Gemini 3.5 Pro at the outset of the Class Period without disclosing that the launch would be significantly delayed.

June seemingly passed without a release. On September 30, 2026, the same day the Company announced a successor model called Gemini 4 Argon, Reuters reported that "Google no longer plans to release Gemini 3.5 Pro."

Key AI Launch Timeline Securities Fraud Allegations for Shareholders



A fixed launch window: The Company allegedly told the market in May 2026 that Gemini 3.5 Pro would arrive the following month.

An undisclosed delay: Investors were allegedly not told that the launch would be significantly delayed.

No reasonable basis: The lawsuit contends that positive statements about Alphabet's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A schedule slipping by months: The July 16, 2026 report placed the model months behind its publicly stated schedule. Both share classes in scope: The proposed class covers purchasers of Alphabet securities, including Class A (GOOGL) and Class C (GOOG) common stock.

"This case presents important questions about product launch disclosure obligations in the artificial intelligence sector. Investors were allegedly given a June 2026 timeline for a flagship model that was falling months behind, and a later report stated the model would not be released at all. Shareholders who purchased during this window deserve to know whether the information they relied on was accurate," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Alphabet Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the Alphabet investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GOOGL or GOOG stock or securities between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did Alphabet stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 4.4%, a decline of $16.46 per share for Class A stock (GOOGL) and $16.39 per share for Class C stock (GOOG), after Bloomberg reported on July 16, 2026 that Gemini 3.5 Pro was months behind schedule and that training data updates had produced disappointing results. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Alphabet lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges that Alphabet Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the development progress and expected June 2026 launch timeline of Gemini 3.5 Pro during the Class Period. When reports that the model was months behind schedule were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do Alphabet investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my GOOGL or GOOG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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