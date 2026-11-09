Hard & Superhard Materials - Global Market Analysis By Type, End-Users, Applications And Competitive Landscape, 2024-2030 Industrial Diamonds, Carbides And Ceramics Drive Growth
Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hard & Superhard Materials - Global Markets by Type, End-Users, Applications and Competition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hard & Superhard Materials, including cemented carbides, ceramics and industrial diamonds, remain essential to the global machining and advanced materials industries. Supported by more than 15 years of experience in machining and materials market intelligence, the report provides comprehensive data and analysis to help suppliers, manufacturers, investors and other stakeholders evaluate market opportunities.
The report analyzes the global hard and superhard materials market by consumption value, volume, product type, application, end-user industry and geographic region. It also examines demand trends, supplier sales, market share and the competitive environment. Market forecasts covering 2024-2030 enable readers to assess anticipated growth across key products, countries and end-use markets.
Containing more than 150 pages and over 200 charts and graphs, the report combines market intelligence with detailed product and regional analysis. Its structured datasets support comparisons among materials, applications, industries and geographic markets, helping organizations identify emerging trends, competitive developments and areas of potential demand.
Research objectives
- Assess global hard and superhard materials market opportunities and commercial potential. Determine market size by product type, application, end-user industry and country. Forecast growth by product, geographic region and end-use market from 2024-2030. Evaluate supplier sales, market share and the competitive environment.
Research methodology
The analysis applies established market and competitive intelligence methods, incorporating primary and secondary research. The methodology supports comprehensive evaluation of market size, consumption, demand, supplier performance and future growth. It is also designed to provide consistent comparisons across products, applications, industries and regions.
Product coverage
The report assesses a broad range of hard and superhard materials:
- Industrial Diamonds: Natural and Synthetic. Industrial Diamond Forms: Powder, Grit, Bort, PCD, CVD and Single Crystal. Boron Nitride: cBN and PcBN. Ceramics: Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.), Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others), Other Aluminas, Boron Carbide, Cermets, Silicon Nitride and Composites. Cemented Carbides: Tungsten Raw Materials, Alloy Materials, Preforms and Other. Tool Steels: High-Speed Steel, Hot-work, Cold-work, Shock-Resistant, Mold Steels and Special-Purpose.
Applications analyzed
Application coverage includes Abrasives, Coatings, Cutting Tools, General Medical, Precision Parts, Refractory Parts, Sensors, Semiconductor Fabrication, Subsystem Components, Thermal Components, Wear Parts and Other applications. This segmentation provides insight into consumption patterns and growth opportunities across established and developing uses for advanced materials.
End-user industry coverage
The report examines demand across Aerospace, Alternative Energy, Automotive, Chemical Processing, Communications, Construction, Defense/Military, Die & Mold, Electronic/Optoelectronic, General Machining, Medical/Research, Mining, Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp Industry, Power Generation, Railroads, Shipbuilding and Other industries.
By connecting product demand with end-user activity, the analysis helps market participants evaluate how manufacturing investment, technology requirements and industrial development may affect consumption through 2030.
Geographic market coverage
Each product category is analyzed across major manufacturing economies and regional markets, including:
- China United States Germany Japan Korea Italy France Taiwan United Kingdom Brazil Russia CIS India Spain Switzerland Other EU Other NAFTA Other Europe Other Asia/Pacific Other Latin America Rest of World
The country and regional breakdowns allow readers to compare consumption value, volume, product demand and supplier activity across the global hard and superhard materials market. With detailed forecasts, competitive intelligence and market share analysis, the report supports strategic planning, market entry assessments, product development, sales forecasting and investment decisions throughout the machining and advanced materials sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Industry Overview
Technology Overview
General Technology Trends
- Product Definitions Materials Synthesis High-Pressure Experiments Thin-Film Coatings CVD PCD
General Industry Trends
List of Tables [9]
Section 2: Industrial Diamonds
- Total World Demand
- Regional Breakdown High-Growth Markets Market Drivers
World Market by Type
- Natural Diamond Synthetic Diamond CVD Diamond (Chemical Vapor Deposition) PCD (Polycrystalline Diamond) Single Crystal Diamond Bort Grit/Microgrit Powder Stone
Market Factors
- World Market by End-User World Market by Application Pricing by Application Trends US Producer Shipments Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local) Distributor Markups World Competitive Environment Industry Trends and Forecasts Technology Trends Five-Year Outlook
List of Tables [20]
Section 3: CBN/PCBN
- Total World Demand
- Regional Breakdown High-Growth Markets Market Drivers
World Market by Type
- Pricing Trends by Type PcBN/cBN Microgrit Powder
Market Factors
- World Market by End-User World Market by Application Pricing by Application Trends US Producer Shipments Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local) Distributor Markups World Competitive Environment Industry Trends and Forecasts Technology Trends Five-Year Outlook
List of Tables [19]
Section 4: Ceramics
- Total World Demand
- Regional Breakdown High-Growth Markets Market Drivers
World Market by Type
- Pricing Trends by Type
- Aluminum Oxide Silicon Carbide Non-Oxides Composites Other
Market Factors
- World Market by End-User World Market by Application Pricing by Application Trends US Producer Shipments Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local) Distributor Markups World Competitive Environment Industry Trends and Forecasts Technology Trends Five-Year Outlook
List of Tables [12]
Section 5: Cemented Carbides
- Total World Demand
- Regional Breakdown High-Growth Markets Market Drivers
World Market by Type
- Pricing Trends by Type
- Powders Preforms Alloys
Market Factors
- World Market by End-User World Market by Application Pricing by Application Trends US Producer Shipments Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local) Distributor Markups World Competitive Environment Industry Trends and Forecasts Technology Trends Five-Year Outlook
List of Tables [27]
Section 6: Tool Steels
- Total World Demand
- Regional Breakdown High-Growth Markets Market Drivers
World Market by Type
- Pricing Trends by Type
- High-Speed Steels Hot Work Tool Steels Cold-Work Special Purpose
Market Factors
- World Market by End-User World Market by Application Pricing by Application Trends US Producer Shipments Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local) Distributor Markups World Competitive Environment Industry Trends and Forecasts Technology Trends Five-Year Outlook
List of Tables [12]
Companies Researched/Covered
- 3M Advanced Diamond Solutions/P1 Diamond Allegheny Technologies Associated Steel/Ludlow Steel Co. Basic Carbide BHP Billiton Bohler-Uddeholm Brush Wellman Carbide Processors Carpenter Technology Ceradyne CeramTec Ceratizit Cermet CEVP COI Ceramics CoorsTek Dev Group Diamond Innovations (formerly GE Superabrasives) Element Six Eurotungstene Exolon/Washington Mills Extramet Fansteel Firestone Fives Cinetic HC Starck Henan Huanghe Whirlwind International Hitachi Metals Iljin Diamond Co. Innovative Carbide International Ceramics Kennametal Konrad Friedrichs Kramer Industries Steel Grit Kyocera Lieber & Solow LTD Ceramics MacDonald Carbide Maruwa Mitsubishi Materials MITSUI & Co Momentive/GE Advanced Materials Morgan Crucible Noritake North American Steel/Pyramid Steel NTK Performance Materials Poltava QM Technologies Real Dzerzhinsk Rio Tinto Rohm & Haas Rosst Enterprises Saint-Gobain Group Sandvik Hard Materials Saxonburg Ceramics SeverStal/Lucchini SGL Group Showa Denko Silicon Carbide Products Silkroad SP3 Diamond Technologies Ssangyong Sumitomo Electric Carbide Sun Diamond Superior Technical Ceramics Synthetic Diamond Powders TBW Industries ThyssenKrupp Group Timken Tomei Diamond Toshiba Tungaloy TOSOH Corp Ultradiamond Valenite Van Moppes Venyov Vista VZS/Seagoe Well Superabrasive Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Joint Zhongnan Diamond Zhuzhou Seed Cemented Carbide
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