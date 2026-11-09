Hard & Superhard Materials - Global Market Analysis By Type, End-Users, Applications And Competitive Landscape, 2024-2030 Industrial Diamonds, Carbides And Ceramics Drive Growth

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Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hard & Superhard Materials - Global Markets by Type, End-Users, Applications and Competition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hard & Superhard Materials, including cemented carbides, ceramics and industrial diamonds, remain essential to the global machining and advanced materials industries. Supported by more than 15 years of experience in machining and materials market intelligence, the report provides comprehensive data and analysis to help suppliers, manufacturers, investors and other stakeholders evaluate market opportunities.

The report analyzes the global hard and superhard materials market by consumption value, volume, product type, application, end-user industry and geographic region. It also examines demand trends, supplier sales, market share and the competitive environment. Market forecasts covering 2024-2030 enable readers to assess anticipated growth across key products, countries and end-use markets.

Containing more than 150 pages and over 200 charts and graphs, the report combines market intelligence with detailed product and regional analysis. Its structured datasets support comparisons among materials, applications, industries and geographic markets, helping organizations identify emerging trends, competitive developments and areas of potential demand.

Research objectives



Assess global hard and superhard materials market opportunities and commercial potential.

Determine market size by product type, application, end-user industry and country.

Forecast growth by product, geographic region and end-use market from 2024-2030. Evaluate supplier sales, market share and the competitive environment.

Research methodology

The analysis applies established market and competitive intelligence methods, incorporating primary and secondary research. The methodology supports comprehensive evaluation of market size, consumption, demand, supplier performance and future growth. It is also designed to provide consistent comparisons across products, applications, industries and regions.

Product coverage

The report assesses a broad range of hard and superhard materials:



Industrial Diamonds: Natural and Synthetic.

Industrial Diamond Forms: Powder, Grit, Bort, PCD, CVD and Single Crystal.

Boron Nitride: cBN and PcBN.

Ceramics: Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.), Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others), Other Aluminas, Boron Carbide, Cermets, Silicon Nitride and Composites.

Cemented Carbides: Tungsten Raw Materials, Alloy Materials, Preforms and Other. Tool Steels: High-Speed Steel, Hot-work, Cold-work, Shock-Resistant, Mold Steels and Special-Purpose.

Applications analyzed

Application coverage includes Abrasives, Coatings, Cutting Tools, General Medical, Precision Parts, Refractory Parts, Sensors, Semiconductor Fabrication, Subsystem Components, Thermal Components, Wear Parts and Other applications. This segmentation provides insight into consumption patterns and growth opportunities across established and developing uses for advanced materials.

End-user industry coverage

The report examines demand across Aerospace, Alternative Energy, Automotive, Chemical Processing, Communications, Construction, Defense/Military, Die & Mold, Electronic/Optoelectronic, General Machining, Medical/Research, Mining, Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp Industry, Power Generation, Railroads, Shipbuilding and Other industries.

By connecting product demand with end-user activity, the analysis helps market participants evaluate how manufacturing investment, technology requirements and industrial development may affect consumption through 2030.

Geographic market coverage

Each product category is analyzed across major manufacturing economies and regional markets, including:



China

United States

Germany

Japan

Korea

Italy

France

Taiwan

United Kingdom

Brazil

Russia

CIS

India

Spain

Switzerland

Other EU

Other NAFTA

Other Europe

Other Asia/Pacific

Other Latin America Rest of World

The country and regional breakdowns allow readers to compare consumption value, volume, product demand and supplier activity across the global hard and superhard materials market. With detailed forecasts, competitive intelligence and market share analysis, the report supports strategic planning, market entry assessments, product development, sales forecasting and investment decisions throughout the machining and advanced materials sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Industry Overview

Technology Overview

General Technology Trends



Product Definitions

Materials Synthesis

High-Pressure Experiments

Thin-Film Coatings

CVD PCD

General Industry Trends

List of Tables [9]

Section 2: Industrial Diamonds



Total World Demand



Regional Breakdown



High-Growth Markets Market Drivers

World Market by Type



Natural Diamond

Synthetic Diamond

CVD Diamond (Chemical Vapor Deposition)

PCD (Polycrystalline Diamond)

Single Crystal Diamond

Bort

Grit/Microgrit

Powder Stone

Market Factors



World Market by End-User

World Market by Application

Pricing by Application Trends

US Producer Shipments

Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)

Distributor Markups

World Competitive Environment

Industry Trends and Forecasts

Technology Trends Five-Year Outlook

List of Tables [20]

Section 3: CBN/PCBN



Total World Demand



Regional Breakdown



High-Growth Markets Market Drivers

World Market by Type



Pricing Trends by Type

PcBN/cBN

Microgrit Powder

Market Factors



World Market by End-User

World Market by Application

Pricing by Application Trends

US Producer Shipments

Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)

Distributor Markups

World Competitive Environment

Industry Trends and Forecasts

Technology Trends Five-Year Outlook

List of Tables [19]

Section 4: Ceramics



Total World Demand



Regional Breakdown



High-Growth Markets Market Drivers

World Market by Type



Pricing Trends by Type



Aluminum Oxide



Silicon Carbide



Non-Oxides



Composites Other

Market Factors



World Market by End-User

World Market by Application

Pricing by Application Trends

US Producer Shipments

Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)

Distributor Markups

World Competitive Environment

Industry Trends and Forecasts

Technology Trends Five-Year Outlook

List of Tables [12]

Section 5: Cemented Carbides



Total World Demand



Regional Breakdown



High-Growth Markets Market Drivers

World Market by Type



Pricing Trends by Type



Powders



Preforms Alloys

Market Factors



World Market by End-User

World Market by Application

Pricing by Application Trends

US Producer Shipments

Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)

Distributor Markups

World Competitive Environment

Industry Trends and Forecasts

Technology Trends Five-Year Outlook

List of Tables [27]

Section 6: Tool Steels



Total World Demand



Regional Breakdown



High-Growth Markets Market Drivers

World Market by Type



Pricing Trends by Type



High-Speed Steels



Hot Work Tool Steels



Cold-Work Special Purpose

Market Factors



World Market by End-User

World Market by Application

Pricing by Application Trends

US Producer Shipments

Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)

Distributor Markups

World Competitive Environment

Industry Trends and Forecasts

Technology Trends Five-Year Outlook

List of Tables [12]

Companies Researched/Covered



3M

Advanced Diamond Solutions/P1 Diamond

Allegheny Technologies

Associated Steel/Ludlow Steel Co.

Basic Carbide

BHP Billiton

Bohler-Uddeholm

Brush Wellman

Carbide Processors

Carpenter Technology

Ceradyne

CeramTec

Ceratizit

Cermet

CEVP

COI Ceramics

CoorsTek

Dev Group

Diamond Innovations (formerly GE Superabrasives)

Element Six

Eurotungstene

Exolon/Washington Mills

Extramet

Fansteel

Firestone

Fives Cinetic

HC Starck

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind International

Hitachi Metals

Iljin Diamond Co.

Innovative Carbide

International Ceramics

Kennametal

Konrad Friedrichs

Kramer Industries Steel Grit

Kyocera

Lieber & Solow

LTD Ceramics

MacDonald Carbide

Maruwa

Mitsubishi Materials

MITSUI & Co

Momentive/GE Advanced Materials

Morgan Crucible

Noritake

North American Steel/Pyramid Steel

NTK

Performance Materials

Poltava

QM Technologies

Real Dzerzhinsk

Rio Tinto

Rohm & Haas

Rosst Enterprises

Saint-Gobain Group

Sandvik Hard Materials

Saxonburg Ceramics

SeverStal/Lucchini

SGL Group

Showa Denko

Silicon Carbide Products

Silkroad

SP3 Diamond Technologies

Ssangyong

Sumitomo Electric Carbide

Sun Diamond

Superior Technical Ceramics

Synthetic Diamond Powders

TBW Industries

ThyssenKrupp Group

Timken

Tomei Diamond

Toshiba Tungaloy

TOSOH Corp

Ultradiamond

Valenite

Van Moppes

Venyov

Vista

VZS/Seagoe

Well Superabrasive

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Joint

Zhongnan Diamond Zhuzhou Seed Cemented Carbide

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