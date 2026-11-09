CC Shareholder Alert: The Chemours Company Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promise vs. Reality: The Chemours Performance Gap. Management cited "very stable volume" in May, but the lawsuit alleges an oversold Opteon aftermarket channel was already eroding 2026 demand.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the alleged Chemours promise-reality gap at the center of a securities fraud class action pending on behalf of investors who suffered losses after purchasing The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

The promise, delivered by management in May, was "very stable volume" and a reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $800 million to $900 million. The reality came on August 4, 2026, when the Company reported a 4% volume decline and cut that outlook to $775 million to $825 million, and the next day shares fell $3.34, or 18.63%, to close at $14.59. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 7, 2026.

The Promise

Opteon refrigerants were cast as the Company's growth engine throughout the first half of 2026. In February, the Company projected that double-digit year-over-year Opteon Refrigerant growth would continue into the second quarter. By the first-quarter call, management was claiming "a really, really strong position in the aftermarket" and reaffirming 3% to 5% full-year net sales growth.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers



Volume: "Very stable," according to management in May. Company-wide second-quarter volumes fell 4%.

Net sales: Full-year growth of 3% to 5% promised. Second-quarter net sales came in at $1.6 billion, down approximately 1% year over year.

Opteon trajectory: Double-digit growth projected into the second quarter. The August results instead identified lower Opteon blends aftermarket sales as the primary driver of the volume decline.

Aftermarket demand: Management saw "a lot of upside in the aftermarket as new equipment gets installed." The Company later compared aftermarket sales against "elevated demand" in the prior-year quarter tied to the initial channel fill. Full-year earnings: Adjusted EBITDA of $800 million to $900 million, reaffirmed in May. Cut to $775 million to $825 million in August, removing $75 million from the top of the range.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Chemours Promise-Reality Gap

Plaintiffs contend that the gap shows these assurances were given while Opteon aftermarket demand was already declining because the Company had oversold product in 2025. The complaint alleges that customer prebuy and initial channel fill pulled sales out of 2026, leaving the original guidance without a reasonable basis. Investors who paid prices allegedly inflated by those statements absorbed the decline once the shortfall surfaced.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint alleges Chemours described its volume as very stable roughly three months before reporting a 4% decline. Shareholders who relied on that assurance deserve answers about what was known when it was given." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the CC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the CC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges The Chemours Company made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding aftermarket demand for its Opteon refrigerants, the effect of 2025 overselling on 2026 demand, and the reliability of its 2026 financial guidance. When Chemours cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance and attributed lower Opteon aftermarket sales to an oversupplied channel, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Chemours allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 20, 2026 to August 4, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the CC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my CC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.