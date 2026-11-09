Global Smart Water Management Market - Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $82.73 Billion At 11.7% CAGR As AI, Iot, And Infrastructure Modernization Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IoT, AI and digital twins enable real-time leak detection, predictive maintenance and smarter billing-cutting water losses and operating costs while improving asset efficiency.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Water Management Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global smart water management market is projected to reach USD 82.73 billion by 2036, up from an estimated USD 27.39 billion in 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period of 2026-2036.

Market growth is being driven by the urgent need to reduce non-revenue water losses, modernize aging water infrastructure, improve water conservation, and strengthen the operational resilience of water distribution networks. Increasing water scarcity, urbanization, industrial expansion, and stricter environmental regulations are encouraging utilities, governments, businesses, and consumers to adopt advanced smart water management solutions.

Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital twin modeling, cloud analytics, and LPWAN connectivity are transforming water quality monitoring, leak detection, asset management, and demand forecasting. These technologies provide real-time network visibility, support predictive maintenance, improve billing accuracy, and help organizations reduce operating costs. Government funding for smart city programs and water infrastructure modernization is also supporting the deployment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), smart sensors, connected pumps, intelligent valves, and cloud-based water analytics platforms.

Smart Water Management Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the market by offering, application, end user, and geography. It also provides country-level analysis, competitive intelligence, market trends, growth opportunities, and strategic developments affecting established companies and new entrants.

Offering Analysis

Hardware is expected to account for the largest share of the smart water management market in 2026. Demand is supported by the widespread installation of AMR meters, AMI meters, water flow meters, smart water sensors, controllers, pumps, drives, and valves. These components provide the physical infrastructure required to collect and transmit data across digital water networks.

Software is projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Adoption is being accelerated by demand for cloud-based deployments, real-time analytics, digital twin platforms, network optimization, and automated operational insights. The services segment includes consulting, integration and deployment, support, and maintenance.

Application Analysis

Water management is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 as utilities prioritize network visibility, pressure management, distribution efficiency, and demand planning. Leak detection is forecast to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising financial and environmental losses associated with non-revenue water are increasing investment in acoustic sensors, pressure monitoring systems, and AI-driven leak localization software.

Additional applications assessed in the report include water quality & quantity monitoring, asset management, analytics & data management, rain & stormwater management, and other applications.

End User Analysis

The industrial segment is expected to lead the smart water management market in 2026. Manufacturing, agriculture, utilities, energy, mining, oil & gas, food & beverage, automotive, pulp & paper, chemical, textile, and construction organizations are adopting smart water technologies to improve process reliability, control consumption, manage compliance, and advance sustainability objectives.

The residential segment is anticipated to experience significant growth as smart meter installations expand and consumer interest in water conservation increases. The report also examines adoption across the commercial sector.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global smart water management market in 2026. Its leadership is supported by early AMI adoption, established technology infrastructure, regulatory oversight, and substantial funding for water system modernization, including investments associated with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Smart city programs in China and India, severe water stress, rapid urban development, and continuing industrialization are increasing demand for advanced water monitoring and management systems. The report also covers Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with detailed analysis of major national markets.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the smart water management market include Xylem Inc., Itron, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Badger Meter, Inc., Kamstrup A/S, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Mueller Water Products, Inc., IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Endress+Hauser AG, Neptune Technology Group Inc., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement S.A., Arad Group, Trimble Inc., and HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.

The report assesses these companies based on their smart water management products, services, market strategies, and recent developments. It also identifies opportunities arising from cloud-based analytics, managed services, intelligent metering, digital water networks, and growing investment in sustainable water infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Offering

3.3. Market Analysis, by Application

3.4. Market Analysis, by End User

3.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Smart Water Management Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers (2026-2036)

4.2.1. Increasing Demand to Minimize Water Loss from Non-Revenue Water

4.2.2. Compelling Necessity for Replacement and Modernization of Aging Water Infrastructure

4.2.3. Surge in Government Investments and Smart City Initiatives

4.3. Global Smart Water Management Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints (2026-2036)

4.3.1. High Initial Capital Investment and Integration Costs

4.3.2. Data Security, Cybersecurity, and Interoperability Challenges

4.4. Global Smart Water Management Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities (2026-2036)

4.4.1. Growing Demand for Smart Water Management in the Agriculture Sector

4.4.2. Expanding Smart City Programs and Urban Water Digitization Investments

4.4.3. Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Water Analytics and Managed Service Models

4.5. Global Smart Water Management Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges (2026-2036)

4.5.1. Integration Complexity with Legacy Infrastructure and Multi-Vendor Environments

4.5.2. Shortage of Skilled Water Data Science and Digital Technology Professionals

4.6. Global Smart Water Management Market: Impact Analysis of Market Trends (2026-2036)

4.6.1. Accelerating Adoption of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and IoT-Enabled Smart Meters

4.6.2. Growing Integration of AI, Machine Learning, and Digital Twin Technology in Water Networks

4.6.3. Rising Governmental Initiatives and Smart City Programs Driving Large-Scale Deployments

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4. Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

5. The Impact of Technology on the Global Smart Water Management Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and IoT Connectivity

5.3. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Water Network Analytics

5.4. Digital Twin Technology for Water Distribution and Asset Management

5.5. Cloud-Based Platforms and SCADA Integration

5.6. LPWAN and Next-Generation Communication Networks for Smart Metering

5.7. Impact on Market Growth and Competitive Differentiation

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Key Growth Strategies

6.2.1. Market Differentiators

6.2.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

6.3. Competitive Dashboard

6.3.1. Industry Leaders

6.3.2. Vanguards

6.3.3. Emerging Companies

6.4. Vendor Market Positioning

6.5. Market Share/Ranking by Key Players

7. Global Smart Water Management Market, by Offering

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hardware

7.2.1. Meters

7.2.1.1. AMR Meters

7.2.1.2. AMI Meters

7.2.1.3. Water Flow Meters

7.2.2. Smart Water Sensors

7.2.3. Water Controllers

7.2.4. Smart Pumps and Drives

7.2.5. Smart Valves

7.2.6. Other Hardware

7.3. Software

7.3.1. Cloud-based Deployments

7.3.2. On-premise Deployments

7.4. Services

7.4.1. Consulting Services

7.4.2. Integration and Deployment Services

7.4.3. Support and Maintenance Services

8. Global Smart Water Management Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Water Quality & Quantity Monitoring

8.3. Water Management

8.4. Asset Management

8.5. Leak Detection

8.6. Analytics & Data Management

8.7. Rain & Stormwater Management

8.8. Other Applications

9. Global Smart Water Management Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Residential

9.3. Commercial

9.4. Industrial

9.4.1. Manufacturing

9.4.2. Agriculture

9.4.3. Utilities

9.4.4. Energy

9.4.5. Mining

9.4.6. Oil & Gas

9.4.7. Food & Beverage

9.4.8. Automotive

9.4.9. Pulp & Paper

9.4.10. Chemical

9.4.11. Textile

9.4.12. Construction

10. Global Smart Water Management Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Chile

10.5.4. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. Saudi Arabia

10.6.2. UAE

10.6.3. South Africa

10.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

11.2. Itron, Inc. (U.S.)

11.3. Schneider Electric SE (France)

11.4. Siemens AG (Germany)

11.5. ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

11.6. Badger Meter, Inc. (U.S.)

11.7. Kamstrup A/S (Denmark)

11.8. Landis+Gyr Group AG (Switzerland)

11.9. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (U.S.)

11.10. Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)

11.11. IBM Corporation (U.S.)

11.12. Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

11.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

11.14. Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

11.15. Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland)

11.16. Neptune Technology Group Inc. (U.S.)

11.17. Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

11.18. Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.) - A Hubbell Company

11.19. SUEZ SA (France)

11.20. Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

11.21. Others

12. Appendix

12.1. Available Customizations

12.2. Related Reports

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