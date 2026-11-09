QBTS Shareholder Alert: December 15, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In D-Wave Quantum Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and ERISA Fiduciaries: a securities lawsuit alleges D-Wave overstated its growth momentum ahead of a revenue miss and a CFO departure. Institutional investor securities recovery options are now under review.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

A fund that held 100,000 QBTS shares through both August 2026 disclosure days lost roughly $383,000 in market value. A 1,000,000-share position shed approximately $3.83 million, based on combined declines of $3.83 per share. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by December 15, 2026.

Portfolio Impact Assessment for QBTS Holders

The securities action alleges that D-Wave materially overstated its business and financial prospects during the Class Period. It further alleges that this overstatement was reasonably likely to damage the Company's business and reputation. QBTS fell after D-Wave reported second quarter 2026 revenue below analyst expectations on August 6, 2026, and fell again after the Company announced on August 25, 2026 that its chief financial officer would retire.

Quantum computing stocks may sit inside thematic technology, small-cap growth, and index-tracking mandates. As a result, a single plan sponsor may have recorded QBTS losses across several accounts and sub-advisers.

Institutional Investor Recovery: ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Trustees and investment committees overseeing ERISA plans, public pensions, and endowments may wish to confirm whether their portfolios bought D-Wave securities during the Class Period. They may also wish to weigh participation in the case against their duties to beneficiaries.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, especially in a case like this one. Here, the complaint alleges that upbeat growth messaging gave way to a quarterly revenue shortfall and, less than three weeks later, the departure of the Company's chief financial officer. Fiduciaries with meaningful D-Wave exposure may want to review their Class Period purchases while the lead plaintiff window remains open," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Class Period alignment: Purchases or acquisitions of D-Wave securities from February 26, 2026 through August 25, 2026 define potential class membership, whether or not the shares are still held.

Lead plaintiff consideration: Courts typically favor the movant with the largest financial interest. This can position institutions with sizable QBTS holdings to oversee the case and its counsel.

Passive participation: Funds that do not seek appointment may still share in any recovery as absent class members.

Cost: Reviewing QBTS trading data with the firm involves no out-of-pocket fees. Records: Gather custodial statements and trade files from every manager and sub-adviser that held QBTS during the Class Period.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QBTS Lawsuit

Q: When did D-Wave Quantum Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 26, 2026 to August 25, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the QBTS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the QBTS lawsuit? A: The complaint names D-Wave Quantum Inc. and individual defendants including CEO Alan Baratz and CFO John M. Markovich.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my QBTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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