MRP Shareholder Alert: Millrose Properties, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Millrose's Costly Shift From Land Banking to Renting Homes. The lawsuit contends the Company bought Lennar houses at premium prices that allegedly earn less than its cost of debt.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP) securities that a class action is pending for those who bought between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026, and that class members may be entitled to compensation without out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

MRP shares lost $2.10 per share, or 8.5%, after an October 2, 2026 Hunterbrook Media report stated that Millrose had spent an estimated $200 million on finished Lennar homes. According to the report, Millrose paid roughly 13% more than individual buyers for rentals estimated to net about 5% a year, while its borrowing costs run 6.5% to 6.75%, an alleged rental yield shortfall that anchors this land banking securities action. Investors have until December 8, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

From Option Fees to Rent Checks: The Alleged Land Banking Pivot

A land bank profits by holding lots and collecting option fees until a builder buys them back. As set forth in the complaint, Millrose's main Lennar deal yielded a weighted average of 8.5% a year, with Lennar paying about $43 million a month to hold land.

On August 27, 2026, amended agreements added "completed single family homes" as an asset category and shifted rental operating costs onto Millrose. A deed dated six days earlier already listed Millrose subsidiary MRP Liberty LLC as the buyer of a home in Buckeye, Arizona.

Alleged Rental Yield Shortfall by the Numbers



Pace: more than 700 homes across at least 51 counties in 15 states in about a month, implying roughly $588 million to $630 million per quarter.

Premium: about 13% above individual buyers after roughly 12% in incentives, and about 5% above KKR-linked Slate, another bulk buyer.

Gross vs. net: asking rents of about 8.4% of purchase price shrink to roughly 5% after taxes, insurance, HOA dues, repairs and management.

Funding cost: bonds priced September 22, 2026 at 6.5% and 6.75%, above that estimated net return. Case study: a Pasco County, Florida home bought for $409,300 and listed at $2,825 a month would net about $3,100 a year after taxes, insurance and financing, a return under 1%.

Why the Yield Math Matters to MRP Shareholders

It is alleged that Millrose's SEC filings described a business without tenants or leases while failing to disclose that the Company would buy Lennar homes and rent them out at a loss. The lawsuit contends the October 2 report corrected those prior alleged misstatements.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about how Millrose would deploy its capital. If, as alleged, the Company paid premium prices for homes expected to earn less than it pays to borrow, shareholders were entitled to know." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until December 8, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MRP Lawsuit

Q: How much did MRP stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 8.5%, a decline of $2.10 per share, after a Hunterbrook Media report published on October 2, 2026 stated that Millrose had purchased an estimated $200 million of finished Lennar homes to rent out. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MRP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Millrose Properties, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the scope of its business, including representations that it did not and would not have lease agreements, tenants, or occupants on its properties, during the Class Period. When it was reported on October 2, 2026 that Millrose had bought an estimated $200 million of Lennar homes to rent out at an apparent loss, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Millrose Properties allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 7, 2025 to October 2, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my MRP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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