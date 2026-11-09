AI In Predictive Toxicology - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capture A $3.2 Billion Market By 2032 As Benevolentai, Insilico Medicine, Recursion Pharmaceuticals And Revvity Disrupt Testing

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Predictive Toxicology - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in predictive toxicology market was valued at US$584 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6%. Market growth is being supported by demand for faster, more accurate and scalable toxicity testing across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, cosmetics, consumer goods and environmental safety industries.

AI Is Transforming Predictive Toxicology Testing

AI is reshaping toxicology testing by enabling organizations to assess the potential safety risks of chemicals and drug candidates earlier in the development process. Machine learning, deep learning and advanced data analytics can evaluate molecular structures, chemical properties, biological interactions and experimental findings to identify compounds associated with adverse effects.

AI-driven predictive toxicology platforms can rapidly screen extensive compound libraries and prioritize substances requiring further investigation. This capability helps pharmaceutical and chemical companies reduce development timelines, control testing costs and make better-informed decisions before advancing products into clinical trials, manufacturing or commercialization.

Predictive models are also improving the assessment of complex toxicity endpoints, including genotoxicity, hepatotoxicity, neurotoxicity, cardiotoxicity, carcinogenicity and reproductive toxicity. By integrating information from genomics, proteomics and other biological datasets, AI systems can account for metabolic processes, genetic variation and other factors that influence toxicological outcomes.

Continuous learning is another important advantage. As additional toxicological and biological data become available, machine learning models can be refined to strengthen predictive performance and support more reliable risk assessments. These capabilities are helping organizations identify safety concerns earlier and improve the safety profiles of pharmaceuticals, chemicals and consumer products.

Market Growth Drivers

Stringent safety regulations and increasing scrutiny of chemical exposure are major drivers of the AI in predictive toxicology market. Regulators and industry participants require reliable methods for evaluating product safety while managing growing volumes of chemical and biological data. AI-supported systems provide a scalable approach to toxicity prediction and regulatory decision-making.

The global movement toward reducing animal testing is also accelerating adoption. AI-powered predictive models can complement or replace selected conventional testing methods, supporting ethical research objectives and evolving regulatory expectations. This trend is particularly relevant to pharmaceutical development, cosmetics testing, chemical manufacturing and environmental risk assessment.

Growth in precision medicine is creating additional opportunities. As therapies become more targeted, developers need to understand how compounds may affect patient groups with different genetic and biological characteristics. AI can analyze complex datasets to support patient-specific toxicity assessments, potentially improving drug safety, treatment selection and clinical outcomes.

Advances in high-performance computing, big data analytics and deep learning are further enhancing the speed and accuracy of predictive toxicology platforms. At the same time, increasing investment in AI research and the adoption of high-throughput screening are supporting broader commercial implementation.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the AI in predictive toxicology market by component, technology, toxicity endpoint, end use and geography. Component categories include solutions and services. Technology segments cover machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision and other technologies.

Toxicity endpoints include genotoxicity, hepatotoxicity, neurotoxicity, cardiotoxicity and other endpoints. End users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, chemical and cosmetics companies, contract research organizations and other organizations.

The solutions component segment is forecast to reach US$1.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 24.8%. The services component segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 33.2% during the analysis period, reflecting increasing demand for specialized implementation, model development, validation and analytical support.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. The U.S. market was valued at US$175.1 million in 2025. China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 26.4% and reach US$539.4 million by 2032. The report also assesses market developments in France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and other high-growth regions.

Report Scope and Strategic Value



Independent analysis of annual market sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Assessment of market trends, growth drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities.

Detailed segmentation by component, technology, toxicity endpoint and end use.

Regional analysis covering major established and developing markets.

Competitive intelligence on participating companies and their geographic presence.

Actionable insights to support investment, product development and market-entry decisions. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global AI in predictive toxicology market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments are positioned for the strongest growth and how regional competitive structures may change. It also evaluates the principal factors supporting or limiting adoption and examines the prospects of companies influencing the market.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise and academia, adding context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, institutional publications, annual reports and other validated sources.

These signals are synthesized to identify the market's strategic direction, the forces driving change and the developments most likely to influence future investment and competition. Company-level intelligence complements the broader market analysis by examining organizations participating in and shaping the competitive environment.

Market share is assessed where it provides meaningful strategic value. Because competitive conditions can differ significantly by geography, the report extends market share analysis into major regions when relevant, with the level of detail aligned to each market's structure and dynamics.

Companies Featured in the Report



AbbVie, Inc.

BenevolentAI

Biovista Inc.

ChemAxon

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Insilico Medicine

Instem Plc

Lhasa Limited

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Revvity, Inc.

With AI increasingly integrated into pharmaceutical research, chemical safety assessment and environmental risk management, predictive toxicology is positioned for substantial expansion. The combination of regulatory pressure, ethical testing priorities, precision medicine and continued advances in computational technologies is expected to establish AI as a central component of next-generation toxicity testing.



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