Talkingparents Launches Service Appreciation Discount For Military Members And First Responders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New discount offers special pricing on all TalkingParents plans for those who serve, helping co-parenting families maintain peace and stability through demanding schedules, deployments, and shift work

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military members and first responders often face unique challenges, especially when it comes to balancing co-parenting with the demands of their job. To help those families stay connected and organized, TalkingParents is introducing a Service Appreciation Discount for eligible military members, veterans, and first responders.

The offer allows qualified members to receive special pricing on any TalkingParents plan, from Essentials to Ultimate.

"Military members and first responders give so much of themselves to serve others," said Vince Mayfield, CEO of TalkingParents and an Air Force and Army veteran. "They're navigating erratic schedules, deployments, and emergency responses, all while trying to co-parent. We want to make it easier for those families to access the tools that help provide greater stability. This discount is our way of doing that and saying thank you."

Who's eligible?

The Service Appreciation Discount is available to:



Active-duty service members

National Guard and Reserve members

Veterans with an honorable or medical discharge

Military retirees

Gold Star spouses

Sworn law enforcement officers

Firefighters

EMTs

Paramedics 911 telecommunicators

Built for families with demanding schedules

As a veteran-owned company with several prior service members on its team, TalkingParents understands the difficulties men and women in uniform face with managing their families.

Whether it's a last-minute callout or frequent schedule changes, the platform is designed to provide co-parents with a single, accountable platform for communication, coordinating responsibilities, and keeping important information accessible.

Secure Messaging and Accountable Calling keep communication documented without sharing personal phone numbers. The Shared Calendar keeps custody schedules, school events, and appointments visible to both parents. Accountable Payments tracks shared expenses in one place. And every interaction is preserved in an Unalterable Record that is court-admissible in all 50 states.

How it works

Eligible parents can verify their service, review program requirements, and have the discount applied directly to their TalkingParents subscription.

To start the process and for full details about the discount, visit Service Appreciation Program.

TalkingParents also encourages the broader community to spread the word. Many people know someone who qualifies, whether it's a friend, a family member, or even a co-parent.

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About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most-raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped nearly a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communication and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and X.

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TalkingParents Launches Service Appreciation Discount for Military Members and First Responders

CONTACT: Jeff Andrejcik TalkingParents 850-812-3128...