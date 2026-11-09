VOA National Services' Dejernette Beaty Moderates Panel On Creative Capital Strategy At Groundbreakers Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panel with Miles Vaughn, Fred Dodson and Maggie Parker examined how developers assemble financing for complex community projects

Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dejernette Beaty, senior vice president of housing at VOA National Services (VOANS), moderated“Where the Money Reside: Creative Capital for Complex Projects” at the inaugural Groundbreakers Conference, held November 4-7 in Charlotte. The session brought together Miles Vaughn, founder and manager of Summit Advisory Services; Fred Dodson, chief operating officer and executive vice president of DreamKey Partners; and Maggie Parker, founder and CEO of Innovan Neighborhoods, to discuss how mission-driven developers finance projects that conventional capital alone cannot reach.

Beaty framed the conversation around the state of the current capital markets, development project sourcing, and creative capital for complex and innovative projects. Drawing on VOANS' experience in the affordable housing industry, she also steered the discussion toward building partnerships with lenders and local government, keeping long-term affordability intact, and the importance of community engagement throughout the process.

“The thing about affordable housing is that community engagement is very important. You have to engage with the community to find out what they want. Determine if you can financially do that deal with all they're asking and be honest about what you can and can't deliver,” Beaty said.“The community engagement aspect can make or break a deal.”

The Groundbreakers Conference gathered more than 200 Black professionals working in land development, planning, architecture, construction, finance and other related industries. During the conference, attendees participated in networking events, educational sessions offering continuing education credits and programming centered on knowledge-sharing, collaboration and the shared experiences of Black professionals in these industries.

“The Groundbreakers Conference was created to give Black professionals who work across the land and development industries a space where they can see and be seen,” said Racheal Baker, conference organizer.“This is a place to build real relationships with peers who understand the specific challenges and opportunities in these fields-and to create connections that can lead to new ideas, partnerships and opportunities.”

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About VOA National Services

VOA National Services (VOANS), a subsidiary of VOA, provides affordable housing and healthcare services in over 40 states and in Puerto Rico. The organization employs over 2,000 dedicated staff who provide high-quality services and care to our clients. As one of the largest non-profit affordable housing owners/operators in the nation, the VOANS portfolio includes over 200 properties and nearly 14,000 affordable housing units. VOANS also operates senior healthcare programs, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, home health care, and Programs for all Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Learn more at .

About VOA

VOA is a national, nonprofit, faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in need live healthy, safe and productive lives. Since 1896, we have supported and empowered America's most vulnerable groups, including veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, at-risk youth, men and women returning from prison, homeless individuals and families, those recovering from addictions and many others. Through hundreds of human service programs, including housing and health care, Volunteers of America helps more than 2 million people in over 450 communities. Learn more at .

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