TIGR DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds UP Fintech Holding Limited Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Onshore Licensing for Mainland Clients. The action contends UP Fintech subsidiaries ran securities, fund, and futures business in mainland China without CSRC approval. Regulators answered that alleged licensing gap by confiscating RMB 103.1 million in income

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR). YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU: purchased or otherwise acquired TIGR American Depositary Shares between April 22, 2024 and June 2, 2026, and lost money on your UP Fintech investment. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

The CSRC Beijing Bureau imposed approximately RMB 308.1 million in administrative penalties and confiscated approximately RMB 103.1 million in income. The combined charge of roughly $59.7 million accompanied a $26.9 million net loss for the first quarter of 2026, versus $30.4 million in net income a year earlier, and TIGR ADSs allegedly fell across multiple days as the penalties and their earnings impact were announced. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by December 28, 2026.

The Alleged Unlicensed Account Opening Problem at an Online Brokerage

An online brokerage grows by opening accounts and gathering client assets. UP Fintech told investors that a significant portion of its customers were Chinese-speaking people, including PRC citizens. As of the end of 2025, mainland China retail clients held approximately 10% of total client assets under its consolidated accounts.

PRC rules that the Company itself described require regulatory approval before an overseas firm opens accounts for domestic investors or markets trading services to them.

Mainland Account Management and the 1230 Notice

The CSRC 1230 Notice, issued December 30, 2022, ordered the Company to stop soliciting new mainland customers and to stop opening new securities accounts for them. Plaintiffs allege that the annual reports for fiscal 2023, 2024, and 2025 understated UP Fintech's regulatory exposure, given continued illegal activity in China. The CSRC Beijing Bureau later found that certain subsidiaries had conducted unlicensed cross-border securities business and illegal activities relating to fund and futures business on the mainland.

Alleged Onshore Licensing Impact by the Numbers



Approximately RMB 308.1 million in administrative penalties imposed on certain subsidiaries

Approximately RMB 103.1 million in confiscated income, which the regulator characterized as illegal

A warning and a RMB 1.25 million personal penalty issued to the Company's chief executive and controlling person

A $23.8 million non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2026, despite total revenue of $154.9 million Two prior regulatory actions before the penalties, as pleaded: a September 2016 rectification notice and the December 2022 CSRC 1230 Notice

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the licensing status of UP Fintech's mainland operations. Regulators confiscated approximately RMB 103.1 million in income they deemed illegal. Shareholders who bought TIGR during the Class Period may wish to understand how long that activity allegedly continued." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until December 28, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TIGR Lawsuit

Q: How much did TIGR stock drop? A: On May 22, 2026, the stock fell a sharp $1.48 per ADS, roughly a decline of 25.3% following the Company's disclosure that the CSRC Beijing Bureau found its subsidiaries had conducted unlicensed cross-border securities business in mainland China and imposed penalties and confiscations totaling approximately RMB 411.2 million, and continued after first quarter 2026 results reflecting those charges. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the TIGR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges UP Fintech Holding Limited made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period about its legal and regulatory risk in China and about its efforts to rectify prior unlicensed activity. When the CSRC Beijing Bureau's penalties and confiscation of income were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did UP Fintech Holding Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from April 22, 2024 to June 2, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What if I already sold my TIGR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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