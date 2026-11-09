Melissa Vannette Appointed VP Of Public Affairs At The National Association Of Registered Social Security Analysts

Melissa Vannette is the new VP of Public Affairs at NARSSA

New VP will Moderate the Industry's First Major Social Security Summit Occurring Today at Protectors 2026

- Melissa Vannette

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA ), the nation's leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security advisors, has announced that Melissa Vannette has been appointed as Vice President of Public Affairs. Vannette, who was formerly employed by the Social Security Administration (SSA), will spearhead the company's external affairs focusing on educational and public policy initiatives. The appointment of Vannette comes at a pivotal time in our country when two generations of Americans, baby boomers and Gen X, are collecting Social Security benefits while at the same time the program's Trust Funds are at risk of insolvency.

As the Vice President of Public Affairs, Vannette will be entrusted with the expansion of NARSSA's educational and public-policy efforts, including development of Social Security thought leadership, as well as strengthening relationships with policymakers, industry organizations, the media, and other stakeholders. Her responsibilities include developing educational resources and public-facing communications on Social Security, retirement planning, and public policy, as well as building relationships across the broader retirement and policy community.

“Melissa brings a rare combination of deep Social Security expertise, firsthand experience helping Americans navigate the program, and a genuine commitment to public education,” said Martha Shedden, President and Co-founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts.“As Social Security enters one of the most consequential periods in its history, her perspective and leadership will be invaluable as NARSSA expands its role as a trusted resource for financial professionals, policymakers, the media, and the millions of Americans who depend on this program.”

Vannette was previously employed at the SSA as a Claims Specialist, where she spent more than 10 years helping thousands of individuals navigate their retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits. During her tenure with SSA, she regularly spoke with financial advisors and members of the public about Social Security laws, rules, and benefit programs on behalf of the agency. She also completed a detail as an Operations Supervisor, participated in numerous committees dedicated to strengthening internal workflows and public outreach efforts, and routinely received recognition for outstanding public service.

"For nearly two decades, my professional life has centered on helping people understand Social Security and make informed decisions about their future,” said Melissa Vannette, Vice President of Public Affairs at the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts.“From my years with the Social Security Administration to my work with financial professionals across the country, I have witnessed firsthand how access to reliable information can influence some of life's most important decisions. I am thrilled to join NARSSA's leadership team and look forward to expanding awareness, building meaningful partnerships, and helping bring the conversation around Social Security education to an even broader audience."

Since leaving the SSA, Melissa operated as an independent consultant, providing her expertise to investment firms and financial advisors nationwide. Her professional background also extends into communications and education, with extensive experience as a writer, public speaker, on-camera talent, and university adjunct professor.

First Major Social Security Summit

The RSSA ® Social Security Summit will occur today, on the opening day of Protectors 2026 Vegas. Powered by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), Protectors brings together the life, annuity, and financial protection industry from today, November 9th to Wednesday, Nov. 11th, at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the Summit, which will be moderated by NARSSA's Vice President of Public Affairs, Melissa Vannette, Social Security thought leaders, industry experts, and practicing professionals will give presentations and join panels on how better-informed claiming decisions support a stronger retirement strategy. They will also tie those decisions to the questions Americans actually ask financial advisors: when to retire, how to coordinate household benefits, and how to build income that lasts through retirement.

A partial list of keynote and panel speakers include Joel Eskovitz, Director, Social Security & Savings, AARP Public Policy Institute; Carroll Golden, Executive Director of Knowledge Centers, NAIFA; Heather Schreiber, President & Founder, HLS Retirement Consulting; Matt McClure, Senior Manager, Media Hosting & Production, Active Wealth Management etc.

For more details about the RSSA Social Security Summit, please visit the following site: .

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) is the nation's leading education, credentialing, and technology organization dedicated exclusively to Social Security planning. Through its nationally recognized RSSA® (Registered Social Security Analyst®) designation, comprehensive education programs, and proprietary RSSA Roadmap® software, NARSSA equips financial, insurance, and tax professionals with the specialized knowledge and tools needed to help individuals and families make more informed Social Security claiming decisions and strengthen retirement outcomes.

NARSSA is an AgeTech CollaborativeTM from AARP® portfolio company, and its RSSA® education program is offered through leading educational institutions, including The American College of Financial Services and Kaplan Financial Education. The organization's mission is to improve financial security in retirement by ensuring every American has access to trusted Social Security education and guidance.

For more information, visit or .

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Note: RSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA.

David Splivalo

National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts

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Melissa Vannette Appointed VP of Public Affairs at the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts News Provided By National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts November 09, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry



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