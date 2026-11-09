Subcontractorhub Integrates Palmetto's Comfort Plan HVAC Financing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HVAC contractors can now offer Palmetto's Comfort Plan from the same platform they use to quote, propose, and manage projects

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SubcontractorHub, the sales, CRM, and project management platform for home-service contractors, today announced an integration with Palmetto's Comfort Plan, an HVAC financing solution that gives homeowners one predictable monthly payment for 10–12 years, and includes parts, labor, and annual maintenance for the entire term.Through the integration, HVAC contractors using SubcontractorHub can present Comfort Plan alongside their quoting, proposals, and project workflows in one platform.What the homeowner gets.Comfort Plan bundles equipment, installation, annual maintenance and covered repairs into one predictable monthly payment for 10–12 years, plus end-of-term choices. Homeowners pay nothing out of pocket to get started. Qualification requires no debt-to-income check and is FICO based, using a soft credit pull that does not appear on the homeowner's credit report, so there's no impact to their credit profile.What the contractor gets. Comfort Plan creates maintenance and service revenue for 10–12 years."Our contractors run their whole business in SubcontractorHub, so adding a subscription option they can offer to their customers had to fit right into that workflow," said Justin Brach, CEO of SubcontractorHub. "With Palmetto's Comfort Plan, HVAC contractors can quote, propose, and manage the job in one place, and give homeowners one predictable monthly payment with annual maintenance and covered repairs.""Comfort Plan gives homeowners one fixed monthly payment that covers the system, annual maintenance, and a full parts and labor warranty, with no upfront cost," said Jeremy Mikhail, Major Accounts Manager - HVAC, Palmetto. "Bringing it into SubcontractorHub puts that option where HVAC contractors already quote, propose, and manage their jobs."Who it's for.The integration is designed for licensed HVAC contractors (state license and EPA 608 certification) who want quoting, proposals, and projects in one platform.How to get startedNew to Palmetto:- Book with Palmetto's HVAC partner team, or apply through the become-a-partner form and select SubHub.- Existing Palmetto partners: Add Comfort Plan through Palmetto's support chat.- Then, for both: Turn on the HVAC job type in SubcontractorHub, and we'll notify Palmetto to activate the integration.More information is at .Not all maintenance is included. Payment contingent on Palmetto's installation approval. Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply, see master service agreement and lease contract for further details.About SubcontractorHubSubcontractorHub is an all-in-one CRM, sales, and project management platform built for home-service contractors in solar, roofing, HVAC, and other trades. It helps contractors manage leads, build quotes and proposals, close sales, and run projects from a single system. Learn more at .About Palmetto [CONFIRM with Palmetto]Palmetto is a home energy company whose products and services make home energy and comfort upgrades more accessible for homeowners and contractor partners. Comfort Plan is Palmetto's HVAC finance product. Learn more at .Media contacts: Palmetto: Bryce Coppadge,.... SubcontractorHub: Joe Martin,....

Joe Martin

SubcontractorHub

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SubcontractorHub Integrates Palmetto's Comfort Plan HVAC Financing News Provided By SubcontractorHub November 09, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Technology



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