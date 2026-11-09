Duperon Corporation Named A 2026 Detroit Free Press Top Workplace

- Duperon President and Co-Owner Mark TurpinSAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Duperon Corporation has been named a 2026 Detroit Free Press Top Workplace, based on anonymous feedback from its employees.The recognition reflects a team that shares ideas, takes on challenges and works together to make a difference. For more than 40 years, Duperon has believed that how people work together matters as much as what they produce. That belief comes to life in a workplace where team members are encouraged to question the status quo, find better solutions and support one another, all in service of making a difference for people, for water and for the planet.“You're encouraged to ask questions, speak up and look for a better way to do things,” said Mark Gusha, Lead Mechanical CAD Designer.“Your ideas are taken seriously, and you have the opportunity to help turn them into something real. That makes you want to keep learning, keep improving and see what else we can accomplish together.”Duperon's culture has evolved across generations of leadership. Founder and Co-Owner Terry Duperon and CEO and Co-Owner Tammy Bernier helped establish the foundation for the company's culture, values and purpose. Over the past decade, President and Co-Owner Mark Turpin has joined them in building on that foundation, bringing people together around a shared belief in what they can accomplish. Under his leadership, team members have been encouraged to take risks, explore new ideas and push beyond what they thought possible.In addition to the Top Workplace recognition, Duperon received 2026 Culture Excellence & Industry Awards in partnership with TopWorkplaces in nine categories:- Work-Life Flexibility- Purpose & Values- Professional Development- Manufacturing – Industry- Leadership- Innovation- Compensation & Benefits- Employee Well-Being- AppreciationFor President and Co-Owner Mark Turpin, being a force for good starts with the team and the opportunities people have to grow through their work.“Being a force for good isn't something we put on a poster at Duperon. It's how we try to do business every day, in how we treat each other, serve our customers and work to make things better,” said Turpin.“We are building a business where people grow through their experiences and, at the end of each day, leave with greater confidence in themselves and what they can contribute to the world around them. When people recognize what they can accomplish, that impact reaches far beyond the workplace, extending to their families, customers, partners and one another.”“This recognition means a lot because it reflects the people we work alongside every day,” said Linda Perez, Senior Project Manager.“Everyone brings something different to the team, and we're better because of that. It's not one person or one department that makes Duperon what it is. It's all of us, working together and helping each other succeed.”The recognition belongs to the entire Duperon team, whose ideas, effort and collaboration continue to shape the company and the difference it makes.###About Duperon CorporationFor more than 40 years, Duperon Corporation has been a leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation technologies, serving customers in both municipal and industrial wastewater treatment sectors. The company is dedicated to making a global impact for people, water, and the planet. All Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan, and have been installed in all 50 states and internationally (duperon ).

Megan Sweat

Boeh Agency

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Duperon Corporation Named a 2026 Detroit Free Press Top Workplace News Provided By Boeh Agency November 09, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Waste Management



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